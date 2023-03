The man's body was discovered at his home in Birch Drive in Bangor. Credit: Google

Forensic experts and police at the scene on Birch Drive in Bangor Co. Down where the discovery of the body of a 68-year-old man on Tuesday evening is being treated as suspicious. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Investigation into the circumstances of the death of a 68-year-old man from the Bangor area, who was found dead at his home yesterday evening. Credit: Freddie Parkinson

Police are treating the death of a 68-year-old man in Bangor as suspicious.

An investigation has been launched into the circumstances of the death after the man was found dead at his home in Birch Drive.

A post mortem is to be conducted to establish the cause of his death.