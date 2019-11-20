Bangor man found dead in suspicious circumstances 'kept himself to himself'

Forensic experts at the house in Bangor where a man’s body was found

A man who was found dead in Co Down was someone who "kept himself to himself".

On Wednesday night police were continuing to investigate the death of the 68-year-old man, whose body was discovered in his Birch Drive home in Bangor on Tuesday evening.

The PSNI investigation was initially treating the death as suspicious.

Local residents told the Belfast Telegraph the person who lived in the property - who has not yet been identified - "kept himself to himself" and wasn't particularly well-known by those living in the area.

A post-mortem examination is to be carried out to determine the cause of death.

It is understood the man lived alone in the semi-detached chalet bungalow situated in a quiet residential area - one mile from the town centre.

Police forensics attended the scene on Wednesday morning and several teams of PSNI officers conducted house-to-house inquiries in the area throughout the day in a bid to establish his last movements.

Alderman Marion Smith, who is also a member of the local policing committee, said that the news of the man's death will have come as a shock to local residents.

"We don't yet know too much about what has happened. However, it's a very quiet residential area and it will have been a surprise to people living there to have this happen on their doorstep," said the Ulster Unionist councillor.

Police said they would not be in a position to release further details until the results of the post-mortem are known, but a spokesman confirmed officers are conducting an investigation into the man's death.