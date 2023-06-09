Bangor man funding dream honeymoon after winning £5,000 through golden beer can

A Co Down man has said he will be able to fund his honeymoon with a cash prize he won through a beer can.

Not unlike the golden tickets found in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, brand BrewDog have released Gold Cans in certain cases of its beer throughout the UK.

Finders of the elusive drinks are eligible for a £5,000 cash prize.

Dennis from Bangor was on the phone to his friends when his delivery of Punk IPA arrived, and although aware of the promotion, he first thought what he had found was a joke.

“I was on the phone organising our Saturday trip to my local football club whilst putting the beer into the fridge, when about two rows into the first box I found the can,” he said.

"At first, I thought maybe I won a box of beer and finished putting the remainder of the beer into the fridge.”

“When I finished the call, I looked at the can and started reading the embossed message and just couldn't believe it. What a feeling, it just felt so surreal, for the first time in my life I was stuck for words.”

Dennis’ plans for the cash go a lot further than a few pints with the lads at his local football club though.

He continued: “It feels absolutely awesome - I still don't believe I won, but the cash is in my account and my gold plated can takes pride of place in my man cave. I'm getting married in August so it will pay for our honeymoon to Santorini!”

James Watt, co-founder and CEO of BrewDog, added: “I love Dennis’ story on how he became a Gold Can winner, and it’s awesome that the money from the campaign will be going on genuine good by helping fund his dream honeymoon. I’m also relieved that he checked the fine print and didn’t bin the can – because that would have been an expensive mistake!

“Most of all, it’s great to see some of our gold can winners coming forward to share their stories. It may have taken three attempts to explain the exact mechanic of the competition (again, gold plated cans, people!) – but this competition is as legit as they come and it's so exciting to see people are starting to find the cans all over the UK.”

Gold cans are still out there to find in applicable BrewDog cases of beer at all major retailers, or a gold pint in BrewDog bars and on brewdog.com. To claim, email gold@brewdog.com by 30/08/2023.