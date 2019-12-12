Bangor man Gary Bennett (59) dies following crash involving fire appliance

A Bangor man has passed away in hospital following a crash involving a fire service appliance and a car.

The crash happened at around 7pm on December 7 on the Springhill Road in Bangor when the fire appliance was attending an emergency call.

The driver of the BMW car involved, 59-year-old Gary Bennett, was taken to hospital following the collision, but died from his injuries in hospital on Wednesday.

PSNI Inspector Hanna said: "We are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision and would ask any witnesses, or anyone who may have dash-cam footage which could assist us with our enquiries, to contact police at Newtownards on 101."