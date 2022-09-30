Bangor mum Sarah Davies showing she has the fibre to succeed in world of bodybuilding

Bangor mum balances job with muscling way to top in competitive sport

As a manager in the corporate world, Sarah Davies is well aware of the importance of financial muscle.

But it’s muscle power of a different kind that dominates her time away from work.

That’s because the 49-year-old Bangor woman also happens to be an award-winning bodybuilder.

And although, in her own words, that often involves standing “on stage in a tiny bikini”, her husband and daughter could not be more proud.

It was a personal crossroads four years ago that put Sarah on the road she now travels.

“I’d saved up for Botox but at the last minute I was too scared to go through with it,” said the mum-of-one, who works for broadband provider Fibrus.

“I decided to use my ‘Botox money’ to pay for personal training classes instead.”

She added: “There was a mental aspect to it as well.

“I’ve struggled with depression and anxiety for many years, so having this to focus on kept me going, especially during the pandemic.”

In 2019 she competed in the British Natural Bodybuilding Federation (BNBF) and came second in the qualifiers in Belfast, followed by third place in the finals in Perth in Scotland.

Sarah Davies (49) is a manager by day - and an award-winning bodybuilder in her spare time. Press Eye - Belfast, Northern Ireland - September 2022 - Photo by Darren Kidd/Presseye

Sarah, who’s married to IT engineer Clifford (53), with whom she has 13-year-old daughter Evie, adhered to a strict training regime during lockdown, entered the Belfast qualifiers of the BNBF in June and finished first in her Master’s Figure (women over 40) category.

She also won the ‘overall female for the day’ prize, and will compete in this weekend’s finals in Surrey.

Getting competition-ready isn’t cheap, which is why she is grateful her employer has agreed to sponsor her.

“Fibrus has been amazingly supportive,” added Sarah.

“The flexibility I get working there means I can fit in my training and my family life without feeling compromised or short-changed.

“My colleagues also love to support me and have been on this fitness journey with me.”

Evie is another big supporter and sees her mother as a role model.

“I was worried that Evie would be embarrassed by the whole thing,” she revealed.

“But she was sitting in the front row at my last show and I could see her face beaming with pride.

“When they announced that I was the overall female winner I looked down and she was crying.”

Getting — not to mention staying — in shape for bodybuilding is probably as hard as it looks.

Sarah, who works from home, said: “At the moment I’m dropping calories so I can drop body fat to get as lean as possible on the stage.

“I’m still eating five or six times a day, which is quite a lot in comparison to some people.”

She also follows a strict timetable, starting with getting up at 6am.

“I walk Evie round to the bus stop and then the dog and I go for an hour’s walk,” she explained.

“That gets me back home at 8.45am and I’m ready to start my work with Fibrus.”

She trains every day from 6.30pm to 8pm, leaving “family time” for Saturdays and Sundays.

Her immediate goal is first place in the next competition, so that she can get her pro card and be classified as a professional bodybuilder.

Apart from the physique, strength of character is clearly something Sarah also has in abundance.

And she’ll always be “eternally grateful” to everyone who’s helped her along the way, including Mark O’Kane, who made her three bespoke sets of corporate-branded dumbbells for her journey to the finals.