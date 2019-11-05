Bangor murder victim Timothy Graham 'will be lovingly remembered,' say family as funeral details announced

Police at the scene where Timothy Graham was stabbed in Bangor

The family of Timothy Graham, who was murdered in his Bangor home last week, have said he will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered.

The 47-year-old's funeral is to take place on Friday at 2pm at Roselawn Crematorium.

He was found dead with knife wounds at his home in Enterprise Court in Bangor at around 1am on Thursday.

Mr Graham, who was originally from Hillsborough, Co Down, was described as a volunteer worker at the Hole in the Hedge cafe near his home.

He was living in sheltered accommodation for people living with mental health issues.

Ian Vance appeared at Belfast Magistrates' Court on Friday charged with the murder of his neighbour.

The 45-year-old who has an address on the same street as Mr Graham, did not apply for bail and District Judge Paul Copeland remanded him in custody. The former Donaghadee man is due to appear again at Newtownards Magistrates' Court via videolink on November 29.

Mr Graham's death caused shockwaves through the local community.

He was described as a "ray of sunshine" and a "very kind fella with a loving family," by those that knew him.

In a funeral noticed he was described as the "dearly-beloved son of David and Elizabeth and much-loved brother of David and Jonathan, brother-in-law of Rachael and devoted uncle of Samuel".

Ian Vance is charged with the murder of Timothy Graham

The family have asked for donations to be made to the Salvation Army instead of flowers.

"Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by all the family," the notice added.