Bangor set to formally receive city status during ceremony on Friday

Bangor will officially become a city on Friday with an official ceremony set to take place.

In May the status was granted on the Co Down seaside spot as part of the celebrations for the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

It joins Belfast, Londonderry, Armagh, Newry and Lisburn in the exclusive club of cities across Northern Ireland.

A civic reception will be held to mark the new city status, with the handing over of an official document, known as letters patent.

Mayor of the new city Karen Douglas told BBC NI’s Good Morning Ulster it was a “special day”.

“This is an historic day for the city of Bangor. We are holding an event today at the city hall with a number of invited guests from local businesses, community organisations and schools. There will be a couple of short speeches and then we will unveil the letters patent for people to see.”

City status is officially granted by the monarch on the advice of UK Government ministers. There is no set criteria for becoming a city and importantly, it is not related to the size of a particular town.

Historically, the status was given to towns which were home to a cathedral. However, this is no longer the case.

The accolade itself does not come with any additional finances from the government, nor does it automatically mean a town will undergo any immediate changes or upgrades.

However, there is some evidence from experts and a number of reports carried out in those areas granted city status which appear to show a potential benefit can emerge from becoming a city in some circumstances.

The award came as part of the 2022 Platinum Jubilee Civic Honours Competition, with 38 bids coming in from across the UK and for the first time British Overseas Territories and Crown Dependencies.

An expert panel heard those bids, with applicants asked to talk about the distinct identity and community which they feel means their area deserves to become a city, as well as evidence of links to royalty.

The panel then worked with Ministers to make the recommendations, before they were approved by the Queen.

The other seven successful applicants were Stanley on the Falkland Islands; Douglas on the Isle of Man; Colchester, Doncaster and Milton Keynes in England; Dunfermline in Scotland, and Wrexham in Wales.