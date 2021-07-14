Bangor stabbing: Man (35) arrested on suspicion of murder after 53-year-old man stabbed to death in Co Down

A 35-year-old man has been arrested by police on suspicion of murder after a 53-year-old man was stabbed to death in Bangor on Wednesday morning.

The incident is reported to have happened shortly after midnight at a property on the Beatrice Road in the Co Down town.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene when officers from the PSNI arrived.

North Down DUP MLA Stephen Dunne has expressed his shock following the incident.

“The news that a man has been stabbed to death in Bangor has sent real shock waves through the local community,” he said.

“This area is a quiet residential area within the town centre of Bangor and local people are understandably very alarmed at waking up to this shocking news.

“I would appeal to anyone with any information to contact the PSNI immediately on this horrific attack and my thoughts are with the victim’s family.”

The Alliance Party MP Stephen Farry said: Shock and sadness at yet another senseless death. While the police have made an arrest, there remains an ongoing murder investigation. And anyone with any information should come forward.”

Local councillor Alistair Cathcart added: “Shocking to hear. My thoughts are with the victim’s family. Anyone with information should contact the PSNI.”

Alliance North Down MLA Andrew Muir said it was “shocking” news, before adding: “My thoughts are with his friends and family following this horrendous murder.”

Bangor murder scene Photo: PressEye

Green Party councillor Stephen Dunlop said it was a quiet area in the town, adding the tragic murder will come as a “shock” to those living in the neighbourhood.

"Beatrice Road is a very quiet part of Bangor. A well settled blend of families, older people and young people have made their home in the area,” he said.

"My thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has passed away in such sad and tragic circumstances.”

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Michelle Shaw said: “We received a report, just after midnight, that a man in his 50s had been attacked at a property on Beatrice Road. Officers attended but sadly, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“A murder investigation is now underway and we would appeal for witnesses or those with information to please call us on 101, quoting reference 23 14/07/21, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”