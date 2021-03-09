Bangor teen Rachel Osborne with rare form of cancer passes away

A Co Down teenager - whose diagnosis with a rare form of spinal cancer prompted a major fundraising drive to ensure she could participate in a drugs trial overseas - has passed away

Rachel Osborne, from Bangor, was diagnosed with a tumour on her spinal cord last July.

She subsequently underwent intensive surgery and treatment after experiencing a sore back, which started in February 2020.

A funeral notice said Rachel, who was 19, had passed away peacefully after a short illness with cancer on Sunday.

Within days of her diagnosis she underwent emergency spinal surgery after which she was given devastating news.

Rachel was informed that what she had was a diffuse midline glioma, a malignant and fast-growing tumour, for which there is currently no cure.

Rachel had just finished her final year at school and was excited at the prospect of leaving home to study anatomy at the University of Glasgow.

Rachel's shock diagnosis led to her mum Susanne and other family members start a fundraising campaign for other treatment options.

The ultimate aim was to pay for Rachel to travel to the United States as soon as possible to participate in a life-prolonging drugs trial.

Last summer the family explained, in a GoFundMe appeal of being "overwhelmed" at the kindness and generosity from supporters.

They explained that funds were needed to enable Rachel to take part in a clinical trial in America which used a new drug which was not available via the health service.

At the time they said the drug had shown promising signs from previous data and "has given us a glimmer of hope that Rachel could potentially fulfil her dream of going to university".

At the time, they also paid tribute to a "vivacious and fun-loving" young woman, saying: "She always thinks of everyone else - but now is the time where we are asking family and friends to help Rachel."

Rachel was described in the funeral notice as the "much-loved youngest daughter of Paul and Susanne Osborne and loving sister to Rhiannon and Erin".

The notice also said that Rachel would be "desperately missed forever".

No funeral service details were provided but requested that donations could be made in Rachel's memory to Cancer Research UK.