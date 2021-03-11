Bangor toy shop's decision to remove swastika stickers from window display welcomed by Holocaust survivor's daughter

The daughter of a Holocaust survivor says she is "grateful" a Co Down toy owner has listened to public calls and removed stickers displaying the swastika from the store window.

Crumtons toy shop in Bangor town centre had displayed the symbols as part of toy model display depicting Nazi Germany's Afrika Korps.

It has been reported the store, which stressed it had not intended to cause offence, and has since removed the stickers from its window display.

The Afrika Korps emblem was a swastika in front of a palm tree and it is emblazoned on the sticker in the shop window.

It was the German expeditionary force in Africa during the North African Campaign of World War II.

A concerned mother told the Stephen Nolan show on Radio Ulster on Thursday that she had been alarmed as witnessing it and described it as "completely inappropriate".

"I was walking past the other day and [the shop] had changed their window display, and I have to add it is about war, some sort of war toys that are out, but the symbolism for it is actually a swastika in front of a palm tree," she said.

"There was two larger stickers larger than my hands, and I mean, I don't know anyone else but I was quite surprised to see it and I was with my children at the time."

She continued: "Even my son, he's nine years old, he was shocked and even he knew it was a bad symbol."

The mother added that she was concerned that a child may unwittingly copy the symbol in books at home after seeing it displayed at a toy shop.

"I just didn't think it was right and I know he [the store owner] said it was a symbol for some sort of army troop toy he had which was based in the 1930s, or 1920s, that wasn't to do with the Nazi swastika.," added the mother.

"But the problem is that in current times when know that that it is to do with Nazis and white supremacists.... I just think it's completely inappropriate."

Nolan said the store informed the show that as a military model maker, the display of the Afrika Korps logo here was "solely for the purposes of scale models hobby which is part of a large diorama in the window. There is, or was, no intention to offend anyone".

Dr Katy Radford, who is a member of the executive council of the Northern Ireland Jewish Community and whose mother survived the Holocaust, told the Belfast Telegraph that the decision to remove the stickers is "probably not a bad decision".

"It's obviously caused concern to the mother and enough for her to want to engage in a conversation about it," she explained.

Dr Radford added that she was "grateful" to the store owner for removing the emblems, saying they had displayed "sensitivity" on the matter, adding she also praised political representatives who voiced concerns over the issue.

North Down Alliance MP Stephen Farry, whose constituency office is on the same street as the toy shop, had stated that he would report the store to the authorities if the stickers remained on display.

However, he stressed that he did not believe the owner wished to offend anyone.

Dr Radford stressed that she hoped going forward hate crime, which is currently specifically not legislated for here and is the subject of a major judicial review of proposed legislation, could provide "good practice" on how instances like these are handled.

"It seems to me that if the shop owner has addressed it then we need to recognise and congratulate her or him for responding to distress," she added.