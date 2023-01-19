Bangor waterfront to undergo £40m facelift as part of ambitious 10-year plan

Bangor is set to undergo a £40m facelift after securing significant funding for a major waterfront regeneration scheme.

It means work can begin to deliver an ambitious 10-year plan to spruce up existing assets including the city’s 5 Gold Anchor Marina and the popular family friendly Pickie Fun Park.

The cash injection will also pave the way for the improvement of other public spaces.

Ards and North Down Borough Council will be receiving money to fund its Bangor Waterfront Development plans as part of the Belfast Region City Deal (BRCD).

Bangor Marina

It follows the first ever City Deal for the region which was agreed by UK Government and NI Executive ministers in December 2021.

It unlocks £1 billion of co-investment that will deliver more than 20 highly ambitious projects and programmes and create up to 20,000 new jobs over the next decade.

The Mayor of Ards and North Down, Councillor Karen Douglas, hopes it will also make the area a global investment destination.

“This is a significant milestone to an exciting new future for the city of Bangor,” she said.

“As the programme of works rolls out over the next 10 years, this redevelopment of the waterfront will bring benefits and opportunities to residents, businesses, and to the wider Borough as a whole.

"I am very much looking forward to seeing Bangor firmly back on the map as a place to live, work and visit.”

The council said the highly ambitious BRCD represents a new way of working between central and local government and regional partners.

Ballyholme Yacht Club, Bangor

"The UK Government and NI Executive have each committed £350 million and partners a further £150 million toward the shared vision of inclusive economic growth that delivers more and better jobs, a positive impact on the most deprived communities and a balanced spread of benefits across the region,” a spokesperson said.

The Bangor Waterfront Redevelopment represents an investment of around £73 million focused on a two mile stretch of coastline aimed at connecting the city to the sea through a range of sustainable, world-class visitor and leisure attractions/experiences.

The cash boost means that a vision to make Bangor a “destination of choice” to live, work, study and invest in is one step closer to being realised.

Plans also include implementing ‘Phase 2’ of the development of the recently opened Court House music venue to include new event and performance spaces in addition to creating an international watersports facility at a new-look Ballyholme Yacht Club and Watersports Centre.

Gerard Murray, Director of the Department for Communities’ Regional Development Office, said the department is working closely with the council to support the development and delivery of the project.

“The agreement of the contract for funding is a significant milestone and an indication of the excellent collaboration between central and local government to deliver this exciting project,” he added.

"With the recent planning approval for the regeneration of Queen’s Parade by Bangor Marine, this really is an exciting time for the City.

Coastal path towards Banks Lane, Bangor

"Bangor’s residents and visitors can look forward to a revitalised Waterfront reconnecting the city to its marine heritage and re-establishing Bangor as one of our premier tourism and leisure destinations.”

The council has a series of hoops to jump through before any construction work can begin.

The local authority will have to procure consultants to develop design proposals, engage and consult with the public and stakeholders, secure planning permission and obtain other statutory approvals.

It also has to develop detailed technical designs and specifications for construction and procure a building contractor.