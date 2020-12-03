Bangor's green post box mystery solved as Royal Mail explains colour change

It had left people puzzled - but now the reason for a Bangor post box suddenly turning green has been revealed.

Royal Mail confirmed it is one of four across the UK to change colour ahead of the festive season.

It will be repainted red in the new year.

The Belfast Telegraph reported earlier this week how residents of the Co Down town had been left baffled after the mail box, on High Street, lost its traditional red shade.

While most of the post box, with its distinctive ER markings, was painted green on Monday, the top was left red.

A former Mayor of Ards and North Down, Alderman Bill Keery, said people in the town were, like him, baffled about what had happened.

But now the mystery has been solved.

North Down DUP MLA Gordon Dunne said he has received confirmation from Royal Mail that the post box had turned green for the festive season.

The MLA added: “Following a number of queries regarding the mystery painting of the green post box in High Street in Bangor, Royal Mail have now delivered confirmation to me that this particular post box is one of four festive post boxes across the United Kingdom for the month of December.

“There has been quite a bit of speculation and mystery as to why this post box was painted green.

“I have received an assurance from Royal Mail that the post box will be restored to its original red colour after the Christmas period and it is reassuring to know that it wasn’t an act of vandalism.”