Bangor’s Salty Dog Hotel hits out after 20% of Christmas Day lunch reservations fail to show

A Bangor hotel has hit out after 20% of its customers that were booked in for Christmas Day lunch failed to show up.

It is just the latest in the growing number of reports of 'no-shows' plaguing the already struggling hospitality sector.

Just last weekend, Co Tyrone restaurant The Brewer's House voiced its frustrations after more than 30 people did not turn up for their reservations.

Now, The Salty Dog Hotel in Bangor has taken to social media after being hit by a wave of no-shows.

"Thanks to the 20% of customers who didn’t turn up today and didn’t bother telling us (you lost your deposit and a delicious Christmas lunch) but we lost a lot more," the hotel posted on its Twitter account on Christmas Day.

"But sure hotels aren’t affected by government restrictions so we won’t be getting any help there either. We have never in 10 years had Christmas Day no shows."

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Ken Sharp, owner of The Salty Dog, said customers had paid a small deposit in advance for the hotel’s £90 Christmas Day lunch, but the losses incurred due to no-shows are still unsustainable going forward.

"Nobody even rang to let us know they wouldn’t be coming. It would still be disappointing having cancellations on Christmas Day, but at least they could have the courage of letting us know, it would have helped a bit,” he said.

"We had 80 people booked in and 16 didn’t show. It might not sound like a lot, but it’s 20% of our business for the day. Not to mention tips for the staff. While the deposits amount to £160, our takings if they had showed up would be closer to £2000.”

Ken said the hotel has seen an increasing number of no-shows since the sector reopened following lockdown, and the introduction of vaccine passports.

"Many of our customers are very good to us, they would buy vouchers for gifts and things even if they can’t stop in or stay, but others can be quite antagonistic towards the whole Covid certification system. There also seems to be more of a ‘book and cancel’ culture now,” he said.

"On a normal day, we might be able to mitigate against no-shows with walk-in customers, but that doesn’t happen on Christmas Day. But going back a few years, for instance, we might have 90 booked for a Saturday night and end up doing 120. Nowadays you might have 90 booked and end up with 90, but some those would be walk-ins replacing no shows.”

Ken says, although he is very reluctant to the idea, he is debating asking customers to provide their credit card details upon booking, or asking for larger deposits.

"We don’t want to do it, but we just can’t go on like this,” he said.

With the Christmas period usually being one of the busiest times of the year for the hospitality sector, it is a chance for restaurants and hotels to make up for some of the revenue lost in quieter times of the year, in addition to previous lockdown closures and the impact of Covid restrictions.

Last week, The Brewer's House said that, while 45 individuals did ring ahead and cancel their evening bookings, over 30 customers just didn't turn up.

"To the 45 people who cancelled tonight — thanks for letting us know,” the business said.

"We understand and were able to fill some tables… As for the 30 plus people that never showed up for their tables — there are no words.”

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill, in whose constituency The Brewer's House is located, told Sunday Politics last week that she "shares the dismay" of such restaurants.

"I have listened and engaged with many who work in hospitality, who have been hardest hit through the pandemic,” she said.

“There’s no doubt this is a really challenging situation and that’s why I am making the case, because I want to support them and be able to give them financial resources.”

New Covid rules for hospitality venues were announced last week, with cafes, bars and restaurants only being able to over table service from December 27. The Executive subsequently announced a £40m support scheme for those affected.