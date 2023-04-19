Bank account linked to South East Antrim UDA frozen containing almost £37k

Detectives from the PSNI’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) have used an Account Freezing Order to freeze a bank account containing a total of £36,931.92.

This is part of an ongoing investigation into the activities of the South East Antrim UDA and PCTF have obtained the order to freeze the account.

The origins of the frozen money will be subject to an investigation and, if shown to be criminal proceeds, the money will be subject to a forfeiture order.

Detective Inspector Corrigan said: “The activities of this group, which include money laundering, are done for one reason and one reason only – to make money. They don’t care about those whose lives and relationships get ruined along the way, and instead use a regime of violence to control vulnerable members of the community.

“We want to send a clear message that crime doesn’t pay and let criminals know that no amount of wealth can protect them from the consequences of their actions.”

The police have asked that anyone with information that could aid enquiries contact them via 101.