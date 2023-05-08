Bank holiday coronation parties continue despite NI weather warning

Themed baked goods complete with the King's face on display in Carnmoney

The packed grounds of Carnmoney Church as Newtownabbey residents continue to enjoy the celebrations

Parts of Willowfield Road into the Woodstock Road which were closed to accommodate the street party

A group of women enjoying the live performances in east Belfast as coronation celebrations continued into the bank holiday

A bag piper takes to the stage in east Belfast as part of performances lined up for the Bank Holiday party

The coronation celebrations continued in east Belfast with 'The King's Coronation Festival' organised by the East End Great War Society

The coronation celebrations continued in east Belfast with 'The King's Coronation Festival' organised by the East End Great War Society

A yellow weather warning in Northern Ireland wasn’t enough to stop the coronation parties going — as royal fans in Belfast and beyond continued to celebrate the recent crowning of King Charles in style.

Hundreds of people descended on areas of Newtownabbey and east Belfast to honour the King — taking advantage of the long weekend to mark the historic royal event.

The streets were a wash of red white and blue as decorations, buntings and colourful accessories added to the atmosphere of the day.

‘The King’s Coronation Festival’ closed off parts of the Woodstock and Willowfield Road in east Belfast, a street party that head organiser Stephen Gough said had been “months in the making”.

“It took a lot of time and a lot of effort,” said Mr Gough, who is part of the East Belfast Historical and Cultural Society.

“We set up a committee, filled with volunteers. What you see today is a testament to the hard work of every single person involved which we started months and months ago.

“I honestly can’t even remember exactly when we started the planning, but we have been meeting weekly in the run-up to it to get it organised. Everyone put their shoulder to the wheel to make this happen.”

The festival, organised by the East End Great War Society, featured live performances from bagpipers and lambeg drummers, and included various fairground-type attractions, including a tea-cup carousel and swing-style amusement.

A bag piper takes to the stage in east Belfast as part of performances lined up for the Bank Holiday party

One of the most popular attractions was the ‘Coronation Express’, a makeshift train that took children and their parents around the surrounding streets, complete with bunting and flags.

A strictly family-style event where no alcohol was permitted, the mini-street festival also featured tuck-shops and arcade games, alongside food and drink vans.

“We’ve got the guys with the lambeg drums who will be walking through it all later; they like to walk while performing, as you can imagine, so it will be a good show for everyone” added Mr Gough.

A group of pensioner women, who didn’t wish to be named, said they were thrilled with the day's events as they sat close to the stage enjoying a bagpipe performance.

A group of women enjoying the live performances in east Belfast as coronation celebrations continued into the bank holiday

“It’s been lovely; it’s great for everyone to get involved,” one woman said, while another said they attended because they “enjoyed watching the coronation so much” they wanted to continue to celebrate the new King.

“We’re having a great day; the ceremony yesterday was just gorgeous. This is all fantastic; we’re just hoping the rain isn’t coming for us,” another woman said.

Holly McCallister, who was working at the tuck shop alongside her two children, Jorja and Libby, with friend Ruby, said the turnout was “brilliant for the area”.

“We’ve really enjoyed it all; we all watched the coronation yesterday, so it’s great to do this today. It’s good it’s on all day; we just hope it’s going to stay dry for us.”

Holly McCallister alongside children Libby, Jorja and friend Ruby at the King's Coronation Festival

Donna, who brought along her grandchildren and dog, said the East Belfast party was “just fantastic”.

“This is the first time I’ve seen anything like this up here for the kids; it’s fantastic. I’ve really enjoyed it all; it’s good for this to happen today because everything is so quiet on a Bank Holiday.”

Just outside Belfast, the Carnmoney Community Committee were also not letting fears of a potential thunderstorm and downpour get in their way of their celebrations.

“So much was happening over the weekend in Newtownabbey; we thought because coronation day was Saturday and no one would go out, we would just go ahead with Monday to celebrate,” said the group’s chairperson Thelma Jamison.

The group held the Carnmoney Coronation Party in the grounds of Carnmoney Church. Featuring bake sales, craft tables, a live band, and even a petting zoo complete with birds of prey, the event saw hundreds of people pile into a car park.

The packed grounds of Carnmoney Church as Newtownabbey residents continue to enjoy the celebrations

“We have 950 people registered to attend today, and we're hoping people will just continue to drift in and out, because we have so much here for the kids and the adults,” continued Thelma.

The event also gave the residents of Newtownabbey a chance to don royal guard-style coats and pose with His Majesty himself — albeit a life-size cardboard cut-out situated right at the church door.

A cardboard cut out of King Charles greeted guests at Carnmoney Community Committee's coronation bash

“We wouldn't miss it,” said attendee Kate Elliot, who showed off her special King Charles-adorned cupcakes she brought along for the occasion.

“We wanted to celebrate with everyone, our friends and the community. It's also nice for people who may not come into the church to come here as well, everyone can join together.”

The committee has been running for just over two years, and the coronation marks just one of their recent royal events with celebrations also taking place to mark the late Queen Elizabeth's platinum jubilee.

“Well, we had a party on Saturday, and a wee party yesterday, so we just decided to keep it going," said Carol McGeath, speaking amongst the crowds gathered to look at the special cakes baked for the occasion.

Themed baked goods complete with the King's face on display in Carnmoney

“It's great for it to have three days, we haven't had a coronation for 70 odd years, so it's good to get out and celebrate,” added Dorothy Andrews.

Meanwhile, diners at a local lunch club in Hertfordshire have said they felt “really fortunate” after a surprise visit by the Prime Minister as part of the Big Help Out.

Local residents, most of them elderly, were served lamb casserole and wine by “very special guests” Rishi Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty, in the dining room of Mill End Community Centre in Rickmansworth.

The Royal Voluntary Service (RVS) runs a lunch club at the centre from Monday to Friday, predominantly for people in the community who are removed from family networks.

Mr Sunak and Ms Murty chopped parsnips and strawberries in the kitchen wearing black aprons before joining the room in a toast which ended in the group saying “long live the King” and giving three cheers.

Across the country people have been encouraged to devote some free time on the Monday of the coronation bank holiday weekend for the Big Help Out, aimed at showcasing volunteering.