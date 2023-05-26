Bank Holiday weather looking good as Met Office reveals NI hotspots for week ahead

Enjoying the nice weather at Belfast City Hall on Thursday , as temperatures rise across Northern Ireland. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Northern Ireland can expect good weather over the Late May Bank Holiday with several counties forecast to reach highs of 20C as the week progresses.

People will be looking to make the most of the weekend weather and the Met Office has advised travellers to plan ahead as roads are likely to be busy.

Oli Claydon from the Met Office said high pressure is set to dominate the weather in Northern Ireland and across the UK into the weekend and next week.

The area of high-pressure which has brought fine conditions across the UK over the last few days is forecast to persist through the bank holiday weekend and into next week.

“Generally speaking, there will be a lot of settled, fine and dry weather around.

“There will be some very weak fronts coming in from the north west at times, but, they weaken .so much that it’s really just cloud and the chance of some very light showers at times. It will be a very settled period,” Mr Claydon said.

The remainder of Friday should be dry with increasing amounts of sunshine with highs of 18C.

He added: “That will remain through the day tomorrow (Saturday), there will be increasing cloud as a cold front moves through in the afternoon.

“By the time we get to the evening there’s a chance of some very scattered light showers, but nothing much to talk about there, as it will weaken so much. Highs of 19 degrees.

“As we move into Sunday temperatures will be a little bit cooler, because the air behind that cool front is a touch cooler.

“There will be highs of 15 of 16 degrees come Sunday. It is another dry and bright day with very little wind.

“Monday will be much the same, a very settled day, sunshine, dry and bright; temperatures starting to pick up again in the high teens, possibly 19 degrees, and that theme will continue next week.”

In terms of specific locations weather, Mr Claydon said will be consistent across the board. As the sea is still relatively cool it will be warmer further inland, away from coastal areas.

The Met Office website shows a peak of 18C in Belfast on Saturday, 13C on Sunday, 16C on Monday and getting a bit warmer as the week progresses.

In Derry it is a slightly cooler on Saturday with highs of 14C forecast, dropping on Sunday before increasing to highs of 18C during next week.

In Omagh, Co Tyrone, Friday is expected to hit highs of 18C, temperatures will dip slightly over the weekend, but it rise to 17C on Monday and even hit a high of 20C by Thursday, according to the Met Office forecast.

Meanwhile, Enniskillen is experiencing good weather on Friday with highs of 18C, dropping to 17C on Saturday, 14C on Sunday, 18C on Monday and peaking at 20C by Wednesday and Thursday.

Downpatrick will have highs of 17C on Friday and Saturday before dipping on Sunday and Monday and climbing as the week goes on.

Co Armagh will reach peaks of 18C on Friday and Saturday before falling like other counties into Sunday and Monday and reaching as high as 20C next Thursday.

With the fine weather, many of us may be planning to be out and about over the long weekend. Travel experts are warning of a busy time on the roads.

RAC spokesman Rod Dennis said: “We fully expect families to make the most of the largely fine weather over the coming days which is we’re forecasting the busiest late May bank holiday since before the pandemic.

“Into next week and half term for many parts of the UK, day trips will also be a big feature with popular routes to the coasts and countryside becoming busy. Getting away early in the morning or delaying trips until the evening are the best way to avoid the inevitable delays.

“No-one wants a breakdown to get in the way of them and time with family and friends, yet so many of the jobs our patrols will go out to are completely avoidable if drivers complete a few checks before they get out onto the open road.

“Ensuring oil and coolant levels are where they should be is a must, as is checking tyres are free of damage and are properly inflated.”