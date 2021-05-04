Bank Holiday weather plays havoc for diners in Northern Ireland

The Bank Holiday was a washout for many diners in Northern Ireland yesterday after cafes, restaurants and pubs reopened for outdoor service over the weekend.

Instead of relaxing in the sun, many were forced to wrap up warm in coats while sheltering from thunderous downpours and cold weather under awnings and umbrellas.

Forecasters had predicted a mixed bag of weather conditions as restrictions lifted, allowing six people from no more than two households to eat and drink outdoors together.

The mixed weather is set to continue over the next few days, with cloud, rain and strong winds predicted for today.

The Met Office said Co Antrim in particular would see frequent showers this afternoon, along with some thunder and sunny spells across Northern Ireland. It will feel cool with fresh north- westerly winds and maximum temperatures of 10 C.

The outlook for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday is similar, with further heavy showers mixed with dry and sunny weather. Some sleet or snow may even appear on higher ground.

Friday will be a drier day with sunny spells, although a few showers are expected in the morning and overcast skies from the west in the afternoon.