Bank holiday weather: Will the sun shine on Northern Ireland this weekend?

Torrential downpours have led to Northern Ireland recording more than its average rainfall for May but forecasters say it will be drier and warmer over the bank holiday weekend.

The region has been gripped by persistent low pressure systems since the start of the month with heavy rainfall and stormy conditions a regular feature.

Northern Ireland has already recorded rainfall well above the amount usually expected at this point in May, 77% (55.8mm) of its average total for the month.

Thankfully there is some better news on the horizon, with the sun finally set to put his hat on and some warmer weather on the cards this bank holiday weekend.

The weather starts to improve from tomorrow (Wednesday) with most places having a dry and bright day with sunny spells and just a few afternoon showers. It will be warmer too with light winds and a maximum temperature of 18 °C.

Thursday looks dry, bright and warmer with light winds and some sunshine. However there will be cloudy, damp conditions for a time later on Thursday and early Friday.

Light cloud and a gentle breeze with highs of 18 °C is forecast for Saturday while Sunday and Monday will bring sunny intervals and a moderate breeze.

A Met Office spokesperson added: “High pressure will be the largely dominant feature across the UK during this period. This will bring mainly fine and settled conditions across the UK, with temperatures recovering and feeling locally warm in southern and central areas.

“However, there remains the possibility of some slight showers for some and the potential for a return of cloudier, wetter and cooler weather at times early next week, generally pushing in from north west of the UK.

“Mostly dry conditions are likely to then continue (or return) through this period especially towards the south and east, but there remains the risk of some brief interludes of rain or showers, most likely affecting areas in the north west and far south. Temperatures overall are likely to be close to average for the time of year.”

The early May Bank Holiday was a washout for many diners in Northern Ireland just as cafes, restaurants and pubs reopened for outdoor service.

Instead of relaxing in the sun, many were forced to wrap up warm in coats while sheltering from thunderous downpours and cold weather under awnings and umbrellas.