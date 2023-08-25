Bank Holiday weekend: Police urge safe driving with 46 road deaths to date this year

Police have urged motorists to drive safely this Bank Holiday weekend following the death of 46 people on NI roads this year.

The PSNI’s Head of Road Policing, Chief Inspector Graham Dodds said: “We are expecting our beauty spots and areas of interest to be very busy.

“With this, there will inevitably be more traffic on the roads, so we are asking all road users to be extra vigilant, patient and considerate of other road users.

“It is critically important that everyone focuses their attention on road safety. We all share the responsibility to prevent deaths and serious injuries on our roads.

“Slow down and stay within the speed limits. Speeding is not just a low-level crime, it’s dangerous. It is a serious threat to other road users,” he added.

“Remember Careless driving is a crime. Do not allow your driving to fall below safe and competent or you could now receive a fixed penalty.

“Do not use your mobile device whilst driving, wear your seatbelt and never ever drink or take drugs and drive. Driving with drink or drugs, drastically increases the chances of a causing a collision. It only takes one drink. If you’re driving, don’t drink any alcohol at all.

“It could mean the difference between an enjoyable weekend break and a tragedy you and your family have to live with for the rest of your lives.”

To date, 46 people have lost their lives on Northern Ireland’s roads this year.

The number of driving fatalities so far is over twice that of 2022 already.

May 2023 was by far the worst month for deaths on Northern Ireland’s roads in years.

The second highest monthly total recently was nine in August last year, and December 2021.

They included a 74-year-old man who died following a two-vehicle crash in Crumlin on May 31, and a teenager who died when the Vauxhall Corsa he was driving was involved in a crash with a Vauxhall Insignia in Dungiven.

A 47-year-old cyclist died after a crash involving his bicycle and a lorry in east Belfast on May 26.

Four motorcyclists were also killed that month, as well as a man driving an electric scooter.