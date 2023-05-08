Bank Holiday will be a washout as Met Office warns of floods

Outlook not much better for this week’s North West 200 and Balmoral Show

The weather will be changeable for Balmoral Show which begins on Wednesday

The weather forecast ahead of the North West 200 is "changeable"

Bank Holiday Monday is expected to be a washout, with a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in place for Northern Ireland.

Heavy rain and flooding is expected, the Met Office has said.

The weather warning will be in place from noon until 9pm, with localised disruption expected as a result of the torrential rain and thunderstorms.

The public has been warned to expect some damage to buildings and structures due to lightning strikes and potential flooding of homes or businesses.

Driving conditions may be affected by spray, standing water or even hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus, with delays also possible on rail services.

Some short term loss of power and other services is also likely.

Weather forecast for Northern Ireland May 8th to May 13th

“Showers are expected to develop by the afternoon across Northern Ireland, aided by daytime heating,” said a Met Office spokesperson.

“These may turn heavy and thundery at times, with a risk of hail. The heaviest showers are most likely in the east of the province.

“Totals of 30-40mm in a couple of hours are possible.”

Despite the wind and rain, temperatures on Monday are set to reach highs of 19C.

The weather may affect ‘The Big Help Out’ — an initiative in which the public is being encouraged to take up hundreds of thousands of volunteering roles highlighted as part of the coronation celebrations and aiming to reflect the sector’s central role in the UK’s “national story”.

Adverse weather conditions may affect plans for any volunteering work that takes place outdoors, and travel to and from locations where it has been planned.

The outlook for the remainder of the week is changeable, with sunny spells and scattered showers turning occasionally heavy in the afternoons, alongside some light winds.

Among those turning a nervous eye to the forecast will be organisers of two of Northern Ireland’s most prominent large events due to take place this week.

There will be both excitement and relief as the North West 200 gets under way on the north coast, having recovered from a financial set back which almost saw the event cancelled.

First practice sessions are set to take place on Tuesday morning, with evening events spread across the remainder of the week leading up to the main race day on Saturday, May 13.

Race lovers will be hoping the weather holds to witness Glenn Irwin, who has won the last three NW200 superbike races, and Alastair Seeley, the event’s most successful rider, renew their fierce rivalry.

The chasing pack, led by Peter Hickman, the world’s fastest road racer, and Isle of Man TT winner Dean Harrison will be also chasing superbike glory along the stunning coast road.

The 154th Balmoral Show will also take place at Balmoral Park, Lisburn from Wednesday, May 10 until Saturday, May 13.

Alongside all the traditional competitions, over 100 local food and drink companies will wow visitors at the NI Food and Drink Pavilion.

BBC Radio Ulster and Downtown will both have their own live stages with lots going on throughout the week.