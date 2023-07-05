Bar owner shocked after arson attack: ‘We’ve been here 50 years – I can’t remember police ever being called out’

The owner of a Co Londonderry bar targeted in an overnight arson attack said he can’t understand why anyone would want to attack his business.

Robert Todd, who owns Mary Pat’s Bar in Macosquin, said he has been left shocked after the attack.

However, he was relieved that a fire alarm alerted him to the blaze before it took hold of the premises.

“We’ve been here running this bar for 50 years,” he said. “My father had it before me. It’s been a part of the community in all that time and I can’t remember police ever being called out here before.

“Right now we’re just thankful that the fire alarm sounded and we were alerted, and that we live right next to the premises otherwise the damage could have been a whole lot worse.”

Police said it was “very fortunate” the blaze did not spread to a neighbouring property.

Mr Todd said they managed to put the fire out quite quickly.

“It probably looks worse from the outside than it is. There was no damage inside, but if we hadn’t been here or hadn’t been alerted, who knows what could have happened,” he added.

“I couldn’t believe it when I came down to see the front of the building on fire.

“We just did what we could to get it out before it spread.”

Mr Todd said he believed the attackers threw a bottle filled with flammable liquid at the door of his premises.

“All the CCTV has been passed on to the police and we’ll let them deal with it from here,” he said.

“But we have been thankful for the support the community has shown us this morning in helping us to start clearing up. The sign and door are damaged, but we’ll be open for business as soon as we can.

“But the shock is there. The fact that someone would target the building knowing that someone was living in the home attached to it has left us shaken.

“I don’t really understand why someone would target us like this. We’re just a small country pub, quietly serving the community the way my family has done for 50 years and we’ve never had anything like this happen before.”

Police in Coleraine said they are “investigating an incident after a bar was targeted in an overnight arson attack in Macosquin”.

They said the premises on Dunderg Road was targeted at around 2.15am on Tuesday.

“Two residents, a man and a woman, who were inside an adjoining house, managed to extinguish the fire at the front door prior to the arrival of the fire service,” the PSNI said.

Detective Inspector Gareth Lavery added: “We are treating this attack as ‘arson endangering life’ as the occupants of the house were very fortunate the blaze did not spread to their home.

“We would like to hear from witnesses or anyone with information regarding this crime. Please call 101, quoting reference 111 04/07/23.”

Anyone with information can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.