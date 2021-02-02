Barbara Whearty 'vindicated' after assault charges dropped

A media commentator and cafe owner says she has been vindicated after charges of attacking two young women in Belfast city centre almost two years ago were dropped.

Businesswoman Barbara Whearty was charged by the Public Prosecution Service with assaulting two pro-life campaigners in June 2019.

Mrs Whearty, the owner of the Cafe Cuan in Belfast city centre and Arden’s of Whitehead, has been a regular commentator on current affairs issues on BBC NI’s Radio Ulster and UTV.

She was accused of unlawfully assaulting the women during an incident which attracted massive attention on social media.

Pro-life campaigners had a stall near Cornmarket in the city centre which featured graphic images of aborted foetuses which many find offensive.

It was reported at the time that the businesswoman confronted a group of the anti-abortion protesters, which included teenagers from the Youth For Life wing of Precious Life.

Mrs Whearty said on social media she had previously suffered a miscarriage and the images on display brought back the pain of that experience.

She commented on Twitter at the time: “Oh and now my business is being trolled with one star reviews, all because I lost a child and didn’t want to be reminded of it every time I walk through town.”

Mrs Whearty’s husband, John Paul — the founder the Loyalists Against Democracy (LAD) social media pages and who works alongside her at Cafe Cuan — also tweeted about the incident at the time, saying the images had upset his wife.

The alleged victims were both prominent local pro-life activists.

Mrs Whearty took to social media yesterday to confirm that all charges against her were dismissed.

She tweeted that the fallout of the case has been “costly, both personally and professionally”, adding that “the trolling that followed was exhausting”.

“I owe every one of you who have supported me through this a debt of gratitude, thank you for your constant friendship and for reminding me who I am,” Mrs Whearty added.

Mrs Whearty's legal representatives were approached for comment.