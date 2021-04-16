'Barbaric' shooting of man in west Belfast condemned

The "barbaric" shooting of a young man in west Belfast has been condemned by politicians.

Police have appealed for information after the 21-year-old man was shot in the Summerhill Road area of Dunmurry on Wednesday evening.

A PSNI inspector said that just after 10.25pm, they received a report that the man had been shot in the lower leg. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

"While our enquiries are at an early stage, this shooting bears the hallmarks of a paramilitary-style assault," the PSNI said.

"Those who carried out this barbaric act do not represent the interests of the local community, nor do they contribute anything to it.

"They use violence to try and exert influence, or gain control of those they claim to represent."

Sinn Fein MLA Orlaithi Flynn condemned the shooting.

The West Belfast MLA said: "This attack happened near a hostel which is home to many young mothers and children.

"The area around it was sealed off and it was a very distressing and frightening experience for them and other local residents.

"This is not what the people of this area want or need and those responsible must stop.

"Anyone with information on this attack should bring it forward to the police."

People Before Profit Colin councillor Michael Collins added: "The vicious shooting of a 21-year-old in Twinbrook has brought shock and anger to the community.

"Those carrying out these punishment-style shootings should be ashamed of themselves.

"These actions can only serve to damage another young person's life and cause more pain and suffering in our community.

"Guns have no place on our streets and those behind these barbaric attacks do not represent the vast majority of decent people here."

Police have appealed to anyone who witnessed this incident or who has any information which could help their investigation to call 101 quoting reference number 2053 of 14/04/21.

Information can also be submitted by making a report online using the PSNI's non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

Details can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.