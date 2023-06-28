Barclays to pay NI Christian group £20,000 following row over ‘conversion therapy’

Barclays has settled with an NI Christian group following claims it "discriminated" against them by suspending their accounts

Barclays is set to pay a Northern Ireland Christian group £20,000 in compensation following a row over conversion therapy.

In July 2020, the bank suspended it’s banking with the Core Issues Trust and the International Federation for Therapeutic and Counselling Choice.

The group is a non-profit Christian therapy and counselling ministry based in Co Down which claims to help aid those who wish to change their sexual attraction preference.

It’s widely claimed Core Issues is a ‘gay conversion therapy’ group, the practice of helping change one’s sexuality through counselling and it has been criticised by LGBT campaigners both in Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

According to The Times, Barclays will now pay the group a settlement following Core Issues’ claims the bank “had given in to demands from LGBT campaigners” by suspending its accounts.

The action reportedly followed a campaign of nuisance calls and threats to Core Issue staff including chief executive Dr Mike Davidson, some of which expressed a hope that staff members’ relatives would be raped and killed after the accounts were pointed out by a social media user.

Dr Davidson said he received notice from Barclays of the actions against his accounts on 13 July 2020 after which he then began legal proceedings supported by the Christian Legal Centre against the bank, claiming the action was “an act of unlawful discrimination.”

Through his legal representatives, he also stated his professional and public work was “undermined by the withdrawal of banking services from the trust and federation on the grounds of his religious beliefs and political views.”

Barclays denied the claims it discriminated against Dr Davidson “directly or indirectly on the grounds of any religious, philosophical or political belief.” and shortly before the case was to be heard in High Court this week, the bank settled with the group.

The compensation amounted to £21,500 with legal costs, however Dr Davidson’s bank accounts were not reinstated.

In addition, Barclays has not apologised or admitted liability.

In a statement given to The Times, Dr Davison said: “We reject Barclays bank’s implied accusations of ‘conversion therapy’, directed at our work and charity. This case must serve as a warning to the government of what is coming if it proceeds with publishing and enforcing its ‘conversion therapy’ ban.”

Barclays said: “This is a commercial settlement, predicated on our assessment of the costs of defending this claim to conclusion against the cost of settling the matter today.”