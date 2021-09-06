Bard of Moortown goes viral with his tribute to sheer poetry of Tyrone All-Ireland team

A Co Tyrone man has gone viral overnight with a poem he has written ahead of this weekend’s All-Ireland final.

Patsy O’Hagan’s home GAA club, Moortown St Malachy’s GAC, posted a two-and-a half-minute video on Facebook of Mr O’Hagan reciting his own verses.

The clip has reached more than 100,000 people within 24 hours and has been circulated over 1,000 times across social media platforms.

It comes as anticipation grows ahead of Saturday’s clash between Tyrone and Mayo at Croke Park.

In it, the 68-year-old jokes about Mayo’s renowned GAA curse, in which it is said the county won’t win another All-Ireland title until the very last player of the 1951 team dies, as they are rumoured to have trespassed on a funeral procession in their celebrations 70 years ago.

Patsy also jests that joint Tyrone manager Brian Dooher, who is also a vet, “has our men on bull steroids, they’re out grazing now as I speak. Forget about 70 minutes, them men could run for a week”.

Local shop owner Oliver Tallon is the cameraman behind the clip, and filmed Patsy in his newsagents, as the famed orator isn’t himself a fan of texting or social media.

“I’ve no interest in texting. I hated school, I can’t spell,” he laughed.

“You want to hear my wife Anne when I scribble anything out.

“She’ll say ‘what’s that word?’ and I’ll tell her and she’ll say ‘that’s not how you spell that!’”

Despite his self-professed lack of professional literary training, Patsy is a respected writer and poet across Ireland and isn’t just known for his whimsical musings.

The Moortown man has won the prestigious verse-writing Bard Of Armagh competition three times and has featured on BBC Radio Ulster with his lyrics in the past.

In 2019, schoolgirl Katie Bonnes won the All-Ireland Scór contest for her recitation of Patsy’s poem The Child I Did Not Know, an emotional ensemble about a mother and her children being evicted from their home.

One of his writings, Getting Dressed, which jokes about a husband waiting for his wife to pick an outfit, was played regularly on the Gerry Anderson show and Fr Brian D’Arcy’s Sunday specials.

“Fr Brian told me that for one year-and-a-half it was the most requested piece on his programme, through music and everything,” Patsy told the Belfast Telegraph.

“The professional comedian Conal Gallen asked to record some of my stuff as well, so I’ve three CDs out and a cassette. I’d need to make a new one, but with this Covid coming along, it just puts a dampener on things.”

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic Patsy would perform in GAA clubs across the country, and was often involved in story-telling nights coming up to the All-Ireland semi-finals and finals in recent years.

Although he looks forward to the return of in-person craic and commanding a room with his words, he is first and foremost hoping to head to Croke Park for the 2021 final, and believes the Red Hands have what it takes to bring the Sam Maguire trophy home for the first time in 13 years.

“I do think Mickey Harte has instilled a belief and an arrogance in the team for years, which has spilled off onto Dooher and Logan and they’ve done the same,” he said.

“Tyrone no longer goes down to make up the numbers. I do think they’re going to win it. The intensity that they’re going to bring is something else.”

No matter the outcome, the match is sure to be a memorable one, as both teams were considered by almost everyone to be underdogs at the start of the year, with possibly 99% of GAA fans expecting a Dublin v Kerry final instead.

And with that, Patsy’s last verse sums the season up nicely:

“And Aer Lingus are complaining about Morgan, his long kicks, why they’re going so high

They think it’s a shame, that during the game, their pilots are refusing to fly

But that’s enough of the nonsense, a big flag now has to be made

The wife says she has got me a ticket, and the bed and breakfast is paid

So we’re heading now down to Dublin, we’re supporting Tyrone as you know

But sure if we’re bate, we’ll still celebrate, with those gallant lads from Mayo.”