Barechested man wrestled to ground outside Waterfront Hall in scuffle with police

Police arrested a man outside the Waterfront Hall on Friday.

Footage has emerged of four police officers wrestling a man to the ground in a scuffle outside Belfast's Waterfront Hall.

It happened on Friday afternoon, when police were contacted with a report of three men acting suspiciously.

"Officers attended and spoke to one of the males who then began resisting police," said a PSNI spokesperson.

Up to four police eventually forced one of the men, who was barechested, to the ground during the scuffle.

The other man was handcuffed and restrained by another officer.

It was filmed for over two minutes and has been shared online.

"A 32-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including using disorderly behaviour, assault on police, resisting police and possession of a class A drug.

"He remains in police custody at this time."