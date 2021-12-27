Barking Dog restaurant remains shut due to Covid cases amongst staff

The Barking Dog is to remain shut until Thursday December 30 due to a high number of Covid-19 cases amongst staff.

The Barking Dog restaurant along Belfast’s Malone Road has been forced to shut its doors for the next few days due to a high volume of staff testing positive for Covid-19.

This comes after a record number of positive coronavirus cases were reported on Christmas Eve, with 3,286 cases confirmed.

The restaurant posted on their Facebook: “We’ve managed to avoid this kind of post for so long, but unfortunately we will have to postpone reopening after Xmas until Thursday 30th December due to positive cases amongst some of our staff!

“The rest of the team are currently awaiting the results of their own PCR Tests, so we have taken the decision to remain closed for a couple of days so we can see where we’re at with the health of our staff first & foremost.

"We will also be carrying out a deep clean of the building before any staff or customers return to the Restaurant.

“Anyone who has a booking with us over the next couple of days can expect us to contact them regarding their reservation, so please keep an eye on those inboxes.

“Please accept our apologies for any inconvenience caused, it’s the news nobody wanted after Xmas.”