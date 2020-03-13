Barney Eastwood funeral hears how boxing lost 'brightest star'

The funeral has been held for one of the “brightest stars” of Northern Ireland boxing, the legendary promoter and businessman Barney ‘BJ’ Eastwood.

Mr Eastwood passed away on Monday aged 87 after a short illness.

Born in Cookstown in 1932, he worked with former world featherweight champion Barry McGuigan before their relationship turned sour.

Mr Eastwood, who also worked with champions Dave McAuley and Paul Hodkinson, founded a chain of betting shops, which he later sold for more than £100million.

Eastwood returning to Belfast after McGuigan won the world title

Speaking at his funeral at St Colmcille’s Church, Holywood, sports commentator and friend of Mr Eastwood Jim Neilly, said: “The show will go on but it will go on, alas, without one of its brightest stars.”

Mr Eastwood was laid to rest at Redburn Cemetery and is survived by his wife Frances, daughter Fiona and sons Brian, Peter, Adrian, Stephen and Fearghal.