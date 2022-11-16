Baroness May Blood: Councillors to propose memorial in Belfast to honour former Labour peer

A group of Belfast councillors are to table a proposal calling for a memorial to be erected in Belfast in honour of the late Baroness May Blood.

The trade unionist and former Labour peer passed away last month at the age of 84.

A proposal of a memorial to Baroness Blood is to be made at a meeting of Belfast City Council’s Strategic Policy and Resources Committee on Friday. It is being put forward by Alliance Party representatives.

Born in Belfast in 1938, Baroness Blood began working at the Blackstaff Linen Mill in the west of the city at the age of 14. Following the mill’s closure, she ran a project training unemployed men in the Shankill Road area.

In the 1970s, she campaigned against sex discrimination and supported legislation for men and women to receive equal pay.

From 1993 to 1999 the Belfast woman worked for the Greater Shankill Partnership. In the 90s she was instrumental in the formation of the Women’s Coalition, which played a role in the talks that led to the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.

In 1999 Baroness Blood became the first woman from Northern Ireland to be given a life peerage. Over the years she was also closely involved with the Integrated Education Fund (IEF).

Throughout her life she was a tireless activist for working class communities and was made an MBE in 1995 for her work on labour relations.

Alliance councillor Emmet McDonough-Brown said it is only right the work and legacy of Baroness Blood is commemorated.

“Baroness May Blood represented the best spirits of progressive politics in this society through her work on integrated education, community development and latterly in the Lords,” he said.

“By honouring her at Belfast City Hall we hope to foreground a woman who achieved so much and in so doing inspire the next generation of activists.”

Speaking during her funeral service earlier this month, Baroness Blood’s great nephew Matthew said she was “always there when needed, in whatever capacity she could be”.

“At one point she helped put me in touch with individuals that were able to guide me through Visa paperwork after being out of the country for many years, making a stressful and bleak situation, both completely attainable and without worry,” he told mourners “She was always someone who could shine a light in those dark moments, whether the dark wanted it or not.

“And lastly, one story among many, sticks out for me. I attended Hazelwood Integrated College when I was a boy and didn’t know Aunt May’s role of affiliation with the integrated schools or community.

“So, imagine my surprise on the way to music class in Graymount House at school and there standing in the hall was the school principal, Noreen Campbell and Aunt May. Many things rushed through my head. First and foremost being: ‘What have I done?’”