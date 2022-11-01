Baroness May Blood ‘shone a light in dark moments’ and ‘made things happen’ mourners told during funeral service

Sinn Fein's Michelle O’Neill and Belfast Lord Mayor Tina Black at the funeral of Baroness May Blood

The former Labour peer and campaigner Baroness May Blood was someone who could “shine a light” in dark moments, her family said.

A service of thanksgiving for the Belfast woman, who passed away last month aged 84, took place at Ballygomartin Presbyterian Church on Tuesday.

Following her death tributes poured in from across the political spectrum and civic life in Northern Ireland.

Baroness Blood served as a Labour peer in the House of Lords from July 1999 until her retirement in 2018.

She previously worked in a linen mill from 1952 to 1989 before becoming involved with the Northern Ireland Women's Coalition in the 1990s.

The peer was regularly involved in community work, running a training project for long-term unemployed men on the Shankill Road and also being involved with the Greater Shankill Partnership.

She was awarded an MBE in 1995 and also held honourary degrees from Ulster University, Queen’s University and the Open University.

A tireless campaigner for education, she was also heavily involved with the Integrated Education Fund (IEF) in Northern Ireland.

Speaking during the service on Tuesday afternoon, her great nephew Matthew said Baroness Blood was “always there when needed, in whatever capacity she could be”.

“At one point she helped put me in touch with individuals that were able to guide me through Visa paperwork after being out of the country for many years, making a stressful and bleak situation, both completely attainable and without worry,” he told those gathered.

"She was always someone who could shine a light in those dark moments, whether the dark wanted it or not.

"And lastly, one story among many, sticks out for me. I attended Hazelwood Integrated College when I was a boy and didn’t know Aunt May’s role of affiliation with the integrated schools or community.

"So, imagine my surprise on the way to music class in Graymount House at school and there standing in the hall was the school principal, Noreen Campbell and Aunt May. Many things rushed through my head. First and foremost being: ‘What have I done?’”

Also paying tribute to Baroness Blood during the service was Paul Caskey, who worked with her at the IEF for 22 years.

"May was such an inspiration. You only have to read the hundreds of heartfelt tributes and wonderful messages that were received as soon as news of May’s passing became known,” Mr Caskey said.

“Messages from right across the community, from all sections of society, from Presidents to former colleagues in the Mill, from Protestants and Catholics, from unionists and nationalists alike.

"Everyone, and I mean everyone, had huge respect for our May. Many just wishing there were more like her. A genuine woman of strong principles, committed to social justice and someone of real genuine compassion.

“May devoted so much of her life to helping others in our society, particularly children and young people, her local community here in the Greater Shankill and indeed anyone she felt to be disadvantaged or in need.”

He added: "She sought nothing in return. She never ever sought personal benefit from her efforts. Despite her title of Baroness and all her decorations and honorary doctorates, May remained firmed rooted in her local community.

"I can honestly say there was no-one quite like May Blood. Her legacy will live on. It is all around us here in the Shankill. It is in the continued growth and development of Integrated schools. Just look at the growing number of young people and women entering politics.

“May yearned for the day that Northern Ireland would be at peace with itself. It was that desire for peace that drove her to do exceptional things for so many people.”

Following the service a committal for Baroness Blood was held at Roselawn Crematorium.