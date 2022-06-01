Barry McElduff is new chairman of Fermanagh and Omagh Council

Sinn Fein councillor Barry McElduff is the newly-installed chairman of Fermanagh and Omagh District council, describing it as “a great honour to be nominated and take on the role”.

He paid tribute to outgoing chair, the DUP’s Errol Thompson, for the work carried out across the borough during his year in office.

“Errol was supremely committed,” said Mr McElduff.

“He is a pound Omagh man, giving his all and he performed his duties very, very well.

“It’s no surprise we differ on the constitutional question, but that is the trick of local government. We try to get along and we do.”

Mr McElduff’s new role marks something of a comeback after reports last year that Sinn Fein rejected his name being put forward as an Assembly candidate for West Tyrone.

The former MP quit his Westminster seat in 2018 after making a social media video of himself balancing a loaf of Kingsmill bread on his head on the anniversary of the IRA massacre of 10 Protestant workmen at Kingsmill, Co Armagh, in 1976.

He apologised for the hurt caused but said he didn’t know it was the anniversary of the atrocity.

Mr McElduff thanked the people of Omagh for electing him in 2019 and his 14 Sinn Fein colleagues in the council.

He paid tribute to the late SF councillor Sean Donnelly “who was very well regarded by everyone in the chamber and among officers. To lose Sean was a big thing for his family, his community and this council”.

He also mentioned party colleague Siobhan Currie, who has recently announced her decision to stand down.

He described her as “an excellent councillor with a serious skills base that enhanced us all”.

Mr McElduff expressed appreciation to his family, friends and close advisors who encouraged him to take on the role of chair, and made a particular mention of his late parents, with the anniversary of his father’s death falling on 2 June.

His chosen charity for the year will be St Vincent de Paul and he said his theme “can be encapsulated in one word — wellbeing”.

“As a council we have a huge role in promoting wellbeing and that is paramount for all our people,” he said.

“For me, politics is all about people. This means celebrating our peoples high points, excellence, personal health and overall services provided by government.”

Mr McElduff spoke of the pressures of waiting lists, mental health provisions, access to GP services which “are hugely challenging at this time”.

“We need to lobby hard for better services locally. That also applies to how we look after ourselves, our minds and how we support each other,” he said.

“It is also the role of the council in providing cultural offerings, sport and leisure. Making sure people are housed adequately and how we can all enjoy the great outdoors, which includes two towns and the rural areas which are hugely important.

“We have 47% of our population in rural areas in open countryside, beyond towns, villages and formally recognised settlements. We have to remember that.”

Mr McElduff added that he will “lobby for the urgent re-establishment of the Assembly so that the worst impacts of this crisis can be mitigated”.

He thanked everyone in the chamber adding he looked forward to working with them in the coming year.