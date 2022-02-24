Barry McGuigan hails power of sport in removing ‘barriers and borders’ at shared island event

Speakers at the event also championed the prospect of an all-island football league

Hall of fame boxer Barry McGuigan has shared his beliefs about the power of boxing to unite communities across Northern Ireland.

Current and former sports stars, sports organisations, clubs, community groups and health and wellbeing professionals have come together to examine the role that sport plays in building and improving community relations.

The Irish Government yesterday hosted a Shared Island Dialogue event on Sport, to explore areas for enhanced cooperation and connection on the island.

Speaking at the event, former World Featherweight Champion and International Hall of Famer McGuigan spoke of his experiences of growing up on the border and the support he received from communities North and South through his career.

The man nicknamed The Clones Cyclone hailed sport and particularly boxing as a catalyst for building community relations.

Travelling up and down the treacherous border roads as a young boxer, he said, there were no closed doors whether Protestant or Catholic.

“I never remember a single altercation during the whole period when I was travelling in and out of clubs in Belfast,” Mr McGuigan told the audience.

He described a rich history of boxing in the Travelling community, amongst ethnic minorities and those with disabilities in Ireland.

Mr McGuigan referred to his “uncommon” mixed marriage at the time saying love and sport penetrate all barriers and borders.

‘Breaking down barriers and tackling shared challenges: sport cooperation on the island’, was the ninth event in the Shared Island Dialogue series, which aims to foster constructive and inclusive civic dialogue with all communities and traditions on a shared future on the island, underpinned by the Good Friday Agreement.

The series has been focusing on important issues including climate change and the environment, equality, education and economic recovery.

Maura McMenamin, Community and Health and Wellbeing Manager, Ulster GAA; Elaine Nolan, Participation Director at Cricket Ireland; and former Chief Executive of Derry City FC Jim Roddy spoke about building community relations through sport.

Mr Roddy said football is a universal language and that, unusually, Derry City plays in the League of Ireland.

He gave an example of reaching out to host Linfield in the city which received a mixed response and raised fears of trouble.

However, there was a packed stadium and the match was a success. Mr Roddy said he is an advocate of an all-island soccer league which would bring people from different communities together.

“I believe that an all-island league would encourage young people to visit all the stadiums throughout the country,” the Derry man added.

That proposal was backed by an audience member who argued that clubs from Northern Ireland could bring thousands of fans across the border and vice versa which would be a boost for local economies. He asserted that opposition to proposals are nonsensical.

Another audience member spoke of the need to include minority ethnic communities, such as the large Polish community, who have made Ireland their home.

He referenced the many Ukranian people who will now been displaced, a portion of whom will come to Ireland.

Panel members said that conversation is moving at pace but meaningful progress towards inclusivity will take time.

Minister for Sport Jack Chambers TD concluded: “Sport is an important source of civic pride, but is so much more than that.

"It improves our health, helps us meet new and diverse people and is the foundation for communities right across this island.

“We have a long and vibrant tradition of collaboration in sport across the island.

"Many of our sporting bodies are organised at an all-island level; our international teams in sports as diverse as rugby, cricket and hockey draw on the talent of people from all parts of this island for their success; and, our Olympic heroes come from all backgrounds, cultures and traditions, representing the full diversity of communities and traditions on the island of Ireland.”