Barry Mohan: Hundreds line the streets of Aughnacloy for funeral of All Folk’d Up musician

Hundreds of mourners lined the streets of Aughnacloy on Friday for the funeral of folk musician Barry Mohan.

The 28-year-old passed away in the early hours of Monday following a road traffic collision with a lorry in Co Armagh.

Mr Mohan, a father-of-one, was a well-known singer and guitarist with the band, All Folk’d Up. His brother Pauric is the lead singer.

Members of the band, fans, musicians and Mr Mohan’s family and friends walked alongside the hearse carrying the coffin, which was led by a solitary bagpiper to St Mary’s Church in the Co Tyrone town.

Many of those grieving wore clothing bearing the All Folk’d Up logo, with one hoodie displaying the words: ‘Eat, Sleep, Get Folk’d, Repeat’.

Pupils from the local primary school performed a guard of honour, while a flower arrangement spelling ‘Brother’ was displayed.

Mr Mohan’s father Declan, who was also a prominent traditional musician, died on May 2, 2007 after a similar traffic accident.

The 42-year-old’s van collided with a car on Carnteel Road, not far from his home in Aughnacloy.

Around 20 years ago, his parents were involved in another serious road accident, which saw them hospitalised after a tree fell onto their vehicle.

Sinn Fein MP Michelle Gildernew, who is a close friend of the Mohan family, said: "For Declan to have survived that initial accident and then pass away later is just so tragic.

"This is deeply personal, we’ve know generations of the Mohans all our lives. They’re the best people in the world. They taught my children music, and Marina [Barry’s mother] and Declan gave both their boys a great love of music.”

Speaking to radio station Northern Sound, Monaghan-based councillor Brian McKenna said his thoughts are with the Mohan family.

"It's an absolute tragedy. What Barry's mother is trying to cope with at this moment is just unbearable to think of, the fact she lost her husband in a road accident and now Barry who was a great lad and a great musician," he said.

"It's just so sad. My prayers and sympathies are certainly with the family at this very sad time."

Barry Mohan performing

Mr Mohan’s remains returned to his family home on Wednesday evening.

A funeral notice said he died “suddenly as a result of an accident”.

It added: “Beloved son of the late Declan RIP and Marina, dear brother of Pauric and devoted daddy of Céala Rose. Barry will be dearly missed by his closest friends and his music family worldwide.”

All Folk’d Up were due to perform four shows in England this week, which have since been cancelled.

The band, which is well-known internationally having played residencies at the Mandalay Bay Casino in Las Vegas and the Cheltenham Festival, said they were “shocked and saddened” to hear of their friend’s death.

Stars from across the Irish music scene have also paid tribute.

Nathan Carter said Mr Mohan had “gone way too young”, while Marty Mone added: "Condolences to the entire family and band members. RIP Barry.”