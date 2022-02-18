Barry’s Amusements sign removed as new owners begin work on famous Portrush attraction

Pictures have emerged of Barry’s Amusement Park in Portrush – without its famous Barry’s sign.

Recent reports say that a deal has been struck with a Galway-based family, who will take over the highly popular funfair location.

An official announcement that the Curry family have signed a lease with new owner, developer Michael Herbert, is expected in the coming days, according to sources.

On Friday, photographs circulated on social media of the historic landmark without its well-known orange and red signage.

Locals in the north coast town predict the amusement park could be open again as early as Easter and last weekend, more images emerged online, appearing to show testing of the amusement rides within the premises.

Generations of families made a holiday pilgrimage to the north Antrim attraction’s dodgems, ghost train and rollercoasters for nearly a century, before its sale in 2019.

The venue first opened in 1926 after married couple Francesco Trufelli and Evelyn Chipperfield - members of two circus families who toured Ireland - were invited to set up a permanent site in Portrush by the Railway Company.

They chose the name Barry’s as it was short and they felt Trufelli was too foreign and Chipperfield too long.

The first delivery to the site was by a lorry with the name ‘Barr’ on the side.

The Trufelli family had expressed hope it would continue as an amusement park when they placed it on the market for £2.75m in November two years ago.

Indeed, Salthill park operators, the Curry’s, had expressed an early interest, with owner Owen Curry saying at the time: “We would be the perfect contenders to take over Barry’s Amusements in Portrush.

“We are a family-run business now in its fourth generation with specialist knowledge of how to run an amusement park and would certainly be a frontrunner in the purchasing of this type of business.”

But in May last year it was revealed the site was being marketed as a development opportunity, raising fears it would never open as a park again.

The park was recently used as a filming location for the third and final series of Derry Girls.

This prompted Ian McElhinney, who plays Grandad, to remark they were the “last kids in the playground”. This may prove to be very premature, much to the delight of many.