Barry’s: New name but still all the fun of the fair as amusements open in Portrush

Curry’s Fun Park replaced Barry’s in seaside town

Just a few months ago it looked like the heart had been ripped out of Portrush, never to be replaced.

The closure of Barry’s Amusements, after almost 100 years of thrilling children and adults alike, was lamented as the end of an era.

Owners, the Trufelli family, had placed the famous old building on the market in 2019, and after it closed at the start of the Covid-19 lockdown it looked like it might never open again, and was sold in 2021 to the Belfast businessman Michael Herbert.

Rumours followed that luxury apartments would replace the Big Dipper which had entertained so many through the generations. But those rumours of the death of Barry’s were greatly exaggerated. And on Saturday, ahead of the scheduled Easter weekend opening, the doors to the famous old business on the Portrush seafront welcomed fun-seekers once again and the screams of delight returned.

In a surprise announcement, new owners Curry’s, who also run an amusement park in Galway, said: “Delighted to announce that Curry’s Fun Park Portrush is open today from 5pm.

“Open daily between noon and 10pm throughout Easter.”

Rollercoaster ride: Curry’s Fun Park surprised the public by opening its doors at the weekend

And what has emerged is, pretty much, still the same Barry’s, under a new name with updated rides and brighter lights.

News of the hastily arranged opening on Saturday night spread quickly and among those making the pilgrimage to the north coast at short notice was funfair enthusiast Stephen Morrison.

A collector and seller of memorabilia, and a child of the 1970s, Barry’s always has a place in Stephen’s heart.

“Once I saw that Curry’s had decided to open their doors on Saturday I had to be there, despite the short notice,” he said.

“It was the first time since the last day of the season two years ago. And at various stages since that visit I thought I’d never be returning.

“But walking back through that big glass fronted entry brought all the memories back. I’d spent so much time around that place as a kid and a teenager. My father used to have a postcard business in the town. It was a second home for me.”

By Sunday, news of the hastily arranged opening of the premises, which have been a fixture for holidaymakers and daytrippers since it first opened in 1926, had them queuing down the street to get in for a look at the new funfair, which promises to be as central to Portrush’s success as a resort as its predecessor.

“It’s a heartbeat of the town without a doubt,” said Stephen. “Every seaside town needs to have a heart.

“My earliest memory is of the clown arch at the entrance, going on the coin-operated cars and the helter skelter.”

Now under new management, the Barry’s name replaced by Curry’s Fun Park, there’s still plenty of the old mixed in with a sprinkling of the new.

“I had a wonderful evening with my 15-year-old son,” he said. “And it was lovely to see a few old employees from the previous ownership back in the building.

“Some of the old favourites like the Carousel, the Cyclone and the Helter Skelter have been taken away, but the good news is that the Curry family have replaced them with amazing new versions of all three rides.

“The new Carousel is pretty much the same model but painted and lit up with colour and lights. Each horse has a name which I think is a great idea.

“The new Helter Skelter is a fantastic touch as those who are old enough to remember will recall that the Lighthouse Slide was the original slide outside Barry’s in the 1950s and 1960s. It was then replaced with the later model which both I and my own children went on.

“The Cyclone was a family favourite for everyone. It will be missed but the modern replacement does exactly the same thing, possibly faster and lit up with an amazing array of lights.”

He had a special word of praise for the new drifting dodgems.

“The dodgems were always the first thing I’d run to when I was a kid. These new ones are great.

“The whole amusement park is lit up beautifully and to see it all lit up in the night sky is an amazing sight to see.”

There’s still room for a few more additions, as getting the fun park open in time for Easter seems to have been a priority.

“There’s still a little work to be done but it’s great to have it back,” said Stephen.

“They have taken out most of the fruit machines but the ticket gaming machines are all still there so it looks like people still spend the summer collecting them like they used to.”

But one thing Stephen would like to see is a new home for the old rides to preserve them for future generations to remember.

“It’s a pity they haven’t got a Portrush museum and they could have put some of the old rides in there,” he said.

“Sadly the swinging and spinning clowns that people will remember have gone with the previous owners.

“And I would love to know what’s happened to the original Carousel, Helter Skelter and Cyclone rides. It would be a shame if all three have been sold and left Northern Ireland.

“I would love to see them in a museum of Portrush or at least preserved somewhere. But just being able to walk around the old building, hear the sounds and see the sights was good enough for now.

”There’s a lot of credit needs to go to the Curry family for getting it all back up and running so quickly, even if it did take us by surprise and keeping our memories very much alive.”