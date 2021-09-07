Barry’s Portrush sale: New owners urged to create memories for future generations

A DUP councillor has called on the new owners of Barry’s in Portrush to help create memories for future generations.

John McAuley made the comments as the Trufelli family confirmed yesterday they had sold the popular north coast amusements and the deal meant the closure of the business.

In a statement they said: “As a family, we understand what a special place Barry’s held in many people’s hearts for almost a century.

“We hope you cherish your memories as much as we do.”

Opened in 1926, the family had hoped to sell Barry’s as a going concern.

But in May they advertised the 2.23-acre site as a development opportunity with an asking price of £2.75m.

The family did not reveal who bought the site, but it has been reported that property magnate and former KFC tycoon Michael Herbert, one of Northern Ireland’s richest men, is the new owner and has plans to build apartments.

Mr McAuley said he was hopeful that the new owners would still make room for recreation in some form on the Barry’s site.

“I’m still waiting to hear for certain who has actually bought it, so I’m not sure what the plans are for it,” he said.

“It was always our hope that someone would take it on as a going concern or at least for recreational purposes.

“We’re still waiting in limbo. It’s an end of an era, but we also need to thank the Trufelli family for the service they have given the area.

“That’s something that can’t be missed.

“It would be disappointing if it just ends up in plans for development. We wait and hope that’s not the case.”

He added that many people had been in touch asking the council to intervene.

“At the end of the day it was a private sale, and totally up to the family who they sold it to and what they accepted,” he said.

“Up until this stage the council has had no control. The only council input now will be when any plans are brought before the planning committee.

“And if what’s proposed meets planning regulations, there’s no reason to turn anything down.”