Baseball bat thug attack condemned

Masked thugs carried out a brutal paramilitary-style attack in north Belfast yesterday, leaving their victim with a broken leg.

The victim - who is in his 30s - was set on by two men wielding baseball bats in Hartwell Place, in the troubled New Lodge area of the city, early yesterday morning.

He was rushed to hospital with a suspected broken leg, according to police.

Appealing for information about the incident, the PSNI's Detective Inspector Kerry Brennan said: "Shortly before 2.25am, it was reported that two masked men approached a man in his 30s in the area armed with baseball bats.

"The man was taken to hospital with a suspected broken leg, after being assaulted in the area.

"This was a vicious and brutal assault, in which there is no justification for this type of attack."

DI Brennan added: "We must all work together to bring those responsible to justice and stop this from happening to anyone else."

Oldpark Sinn Fein councillor JJ Magee said: "I was saddened to hear of an incident in the New Lodge where a man was attacked with baseball bats.

"There is no place for this type of activity and no one in the community wants to see it.

"Anyone with information should bring it forward to the PSNI."

Police said enquiries are continuing and have appealed to anyone with any information to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 116 15/08/19.

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.