BBC accused of Edwin Poots ‘lambast’ over religious beliefs

DUP MP Ian Paisley Jr has accused the BBC of “lambasting” the incoming leader of the DUP Edwin Poots over his religious beliefs in a tense exchange on the Newsnight programme.

The North Antrim MP said the broadcaster had “taken the mickey out of” Edwin Poots after the selection of the Minister for Agriculture to replace Arlene Foster as leader of the DUP - but a spokesperson for the BBC denied this had been the case.

“The BBC want to lambast the man because he happens to be a man of faith and they want to take the mickey out of his religion, you wouldn’t do that if he was a Muslim. You should be ashamed of yourselves and the BBC should be ashamed of yourselves for starting from that position,” he said.

Mr Poots, a Free Presbyterian, is “entitled to be the leader and he’s entitled to have his faith”, said Mr Paisley.

“He has never been in a position where he would try and force his faith down your throat or anyone else’s throat and he would not allow those things get in the way of how he engages in policy and policy-making.”

A spokesperson from the BBC said on Saturday: “At no point did anyone on the programme mock religious beliefs.”

Mr Paisley said as DUP leader, Mr Poots interest is “making Northern Ireland work”.

“He has an excellent track record of working with Sinn Fein [and] other people across the board to make this place a better place.”

Mr Poots will be an “authentic voice” for a community which currently feels “you’re not allowed to have an opinion that might offend someone in some other quarter, that opinion can now be voiced”, Mr Paisley added.

“I’m reminded of the Frank Skinner line, you can be anything in Britain today except a Christian.”

After Arlene Foster was recently overthrown by the party, Mr Poots (55) was named her successor on Friday after a successful leadership campaign in which his only rival was MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson.

Mr Paisley, a supporter of Mr Poots, said his leadership of the party will be focused on several key issues, one of which is the Northern Ireland Protocol which he pledged to “fight”. Mr Paisley said on Friday night the protocol could be “fixed”.

“The protocol with regards to business in Northern ireland is destroying business, whether you’re a Catholic businessman, a Protestant businessman a businessman or woman from any other tradition, it’s destroying business, lets try and fix it,” he said.

A meeting has taken place with the Secretary of State Brandon Lewis to address the issue, he added. “Every single unionist in this country is opposed to it, it is not sustainable.

“Within Article 16 there’s a lawful way of changing it, [it] allows us to ensure those elements that affect the society, the economy, which create destabilisation, those elements can be fixed and changed. Let’s fix them, let’s change them,” he said.