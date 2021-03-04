BBC announces daytime crime drama Hope Street set in Northern Ireland

Filming begins later this month in Northern Ireland.

The new BBC is set in Northern Ireland (Ian West/PA)

A new daytime crime drama set in Northern Ireland is set to arrive on BBC One.

Hope Street features the police department in the fictional coastal town of Port Devine.

The BBC said the drama will see the “mysterious arrival of English Detective Constable Alimah Kahn, the first Muslim police officer in the town’s history”.

The series will “celebrate the warm-hearted and good-humoured people of the town as they build a future together rather than dwelling on the differences of the past”.

Carla-Maria Lawson, head of BBC daytime and early peak, said: “I’m thrilled that we’ll be bringing the beautiful backdrop of Northern Ireland to BBC One daytime viewers in this exciting new drama.

(BBC/PA)

“I’m sure our audiences will love the intriguing characters who inhabit Hope Street and relish soaking in their surroundings.”

The afternoon drama, featuring Brid Brennan, Des McAleer, Ciaran McMenamin and Amara Karan, is a co-production with BritBox North America.

Executive producer Paul Marquess, known for police procedural London Kills, said: “After nearly 30 years of producing drama in England, I am beyond excited to be heading home to make Hope Street.

“Set on Northern Ireland’s stunning coastline, the series is a celebration of local writing, acting and production talent. Warm, engaging and funny, Hope Street presents Northern Ireland to the world in a fresh new light.”

The commission is part of an agreement designed to help ensure Northern Ireland is better represented to audiences across the UK and internationally and support the screen industry.

Filming begins later this month for the first series, which will air on BBC daytime and BBC One Northern Ireland in 2022.