BBC defends Nolan monkeypox segment following criticism from LGBT charity

The BBC has defended an on-air discussion about the risks posed by monkeypox to the LGBT+ community in Northern Ireland after the segment was branded “homophobic”.

The Rainbow Project said it is “deeply concerned” about some of the commentary around the recent spike in cases here bringing the total to 18.

In response to Wednesday’s Nolan Show, the charity warned that focusing on sexual relationships is “stigmatising, counter-product and sensationalising” what is an important health message.

“Monkeypox isn’t new, nor does it solely affect gay and bisexual men,” a statement from the Rainbow Project said.

The popular Radio Ulster phone-in programme focused on a warning from the Public Health Agency (PHA) issued ahead of this weekend’s Belfast Pride event.

The PHA is highlighting the fact that the majority of people contracting the viral infection across the UK at present are men who have sex with men.

During the broadcast, presenter Stephen Nolan spoke to a man who had contracted the disease and to the PHA’s Dr Gillian Johnston.

The 18-year-old interviewee known as Ollie recalled noticing symptoms on his body which included lesions on his skin describing the condition as being “the most painful experience” of his life.

The teenager also described “crying throughout the night”.

When asked how he believed he had picked up the infection, the young man replied: “I know for a fact I didn’t catch this through sex.”

He continued: “I had gone clubbing a fair bit while I was on holiday so it could have been there.

"It could have even been before I left as I had gone clubbing the night I finished my A-Levels to celebrate.

"I could have caught it anywhere, it is impossible to know.”

Mr Nolan made it clear during the show that he was "asking extra questions” about the subject and extra safety advice ahead of Belfast Pride.

“The evidence is pointing towards skin-on-skin contact and people contracting monkeypox being predominantly among gay and bisexual men,” he told listeners.

Meanwhile, Dr Gillian Johnston explained: “What we base our messages on is the evidence we have and because the evidence shows the cases are amongst gay and bisexual men... that is where our messages are targeted towards.”

However the Rainbow Project is stressing that infection rates are only higher amongst gay and bi men because it was among this group that the most recent cases have been identified in the UK.

“During this morning's Stephen Nolan show, the blatant emphasis on gay or bi male sexual acts, questions and comments focused on sexual activity were homophobic,” it added

"Especially when the representative from the Public Health Agency repeatedly stated that anyone with monkeypox can pass it on, regardless of sexual orientation and that this does not require sexual contact.”

The LGBT group said it expects all media to take an evidence-based approach to health messaging and “to be aware of the stigma experienced, particularly by gay and sexual men” in relation to targeted health messaging.

“This can be accomplished without stigmatising the LGBTQIA+ community and misleading connections between sexual orientation and disease within our community.”

A spokesperson for BBC NI said the segment was designed “to help audiences understand issues around Monkeypox infections in Northern Ireland and the guidance that has been issued by the PHA.”

They added: “We heard several times about how transmission can occur and that it isn’t exclusively linked to sexual activity.

“And we referred also to the need to avoid stigmatising people and behaviours.”

We know that this is an important subject, with relevance for everyone.”

Monkeypox can be spread by anyone through close contact –especially contact with lesions, body fluids, respiratory droplets and contaminated materials such as bedding.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), it is not yet known if monkeypox can be passed on directly through sex.

There have been no reported deaths in the UK or Northern Ireland caused by monkeypox.