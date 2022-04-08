BBC defends speaking to Putin ally who blamed Kyiv for atrocities on Radio Ulster

Sergei Markov, director of the Institute of Political Studies in Moscow. Credit: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The BBC has defended a live interview with a former spokesman for Russian president Vladimir Putin on Good Morning Ulster yesterday.

The broadcaster said it felt there was “value” in hearing from Sergei Markov, who claimed on air that Ukraine was a “fascist regime” and Russia was not responsible for atrocities in Bucha.

He also suggested that satellite images showing bodies in the city’s streets were “falsified” and the Ukrainian government was killing its own people.

Asked whether or not the war was popular in Russia, he replied: “The war is popular in terms of goals, not popular in terms of actions. Nobody likes the war, but we understand that it’s needed.”

Mr Markov, the director of the Institute of Political Studies in Moscow, added that the “crushing of the terrorist regime is regrettable for Russia” and claimed that Ukraine was “fascist” and “anti-Russian”.

“It’s normal when German fascists kill Germans, Italian fascists kill Italians, Spanish fascists kill Spanish people, so Ukrainian fascists kill Ukrainians”, he said.

When asked for proof of these claims, he said, “The evidence is clear [that] the Russian army left Bucha”, going on to say that images showing soldiers had been faked.

He also claimed the Ukrainian military was killing “dozens or hundreds of people who are taking humanitarian aid from Russian soldiers”.

“It’s absolutely clear the Russian army is liberating Ukrainian civilians,” Mr Markov told Good Morning Ulster, adding: “People are fleeing in terror of the Ukrainian fascist regime”.

When asked why BBC NI felt it appropriate to air such claims live on their flagship morning radio programme, a spokesperson said: “We have reported Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the humanitarian crisis that has followed across the BBC’s news services.

“We think that there was value in hearing directly from Sergei Markov and in being able to ask him detailed and searching questions.”

Amnesty International’s Patrick Corrigan said that while he could not comment on the interview with Mr Markov specifically, there was growing evidence that Russian forces were to blame for “unlawful killings” in Ukraine.

He added that the media had a “key role” to play in holding those in power to account for any war crimes.

“In recent weeks, Amnesty International has gathered evidence that Russian forces have committed extra-judicial executions and other unlawful killings,” Mr Corrigan said.

“Unarmed civilians in Ukraine are being raped in their homes and killed in their streets in acts of unspeakable cruelty.

“These crimes must be investigated and those responsible must be prosecuted.

“It has been said that the first casualty of war is the truth, and we should not be surprised at Russian denial of those crimes, given previous Russian disinformation campaigns in Syria and elsewhere.

“The media has a key role in challenging and exposing deceits and holding those in power to account.”