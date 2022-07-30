BBC faces criticism for not displaying NI flag during Commonwealth Games coverage

The BBC has faced criticism for not showing the flag used by Northern Ireland in their Commonwealth Games coverage.

It follows a similar gaffe during the Queen’s Jubilee concert which attracted similar disapproval.

Every UK country apart from Northern Ireland had its flag shown during a broadcast by BBC presenter Reeta Chakrabarti.

As she read out medal tallies for each country a flag was displayed at the bottom of the screen but in the case of NI the words ‘Northern Ireland’ were written in place of a flag.

The Ulster Banner is used by the Northern Irish team at the Commonwealth Games and is recognised by FIFA for international football matches.

Northern Irish viewers expressed their disappointment at the show telling the BBC to “get the Northern Ireland flag on your results board.”

Meanwhile, Northern Irish politician Baroness Kate Hoey asked why the BBC did not show the flag “as carried by the team”.

She said: “What is BBC News trying to do? At the Platinum concert at Buckingham Palace they put up the Irish flag for Northern Ireland and now they have no flag.

“Maybe they shouldn't get the licence fee from residents in NI if they think we don't exist!”

She added: “Information for @BBCNews This is the flag carried by the Northern Ireland team at the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.”

Former Cabinet Minister, Lord John Kilclooney, also remarked: “Did BBC not know the Northern Ireland Flag?”

In a statement, the BBC told MailOnline: 'We will be using the flag used by the Northern Ireland Commonwealth Games team and apologise for its omission on this occasion.'

Flags are a point of contention in Northern Ireland.

Nationalists and republicans identify with the Irish tri-colour whereas unionists and loyalists fly the Ulster Banner or Union Jack.

The Ulster Banner has a Red Hand of Ulster and a crown on it and is associated with unionism and loyalism.

However, it is used by the national football team and was the flag waved by the Northern Irish team during Thursday's Commonwealth Games opening ceremony.

It was also used by NI's government for 20 years until 1973 when its parliament was abolished.

This is the latest criticism levelled at the BBC for either missing out a flag for Northern Ireland or confusing it the Republic of Ireland flag.

Just last month the public broadcaster apologised after displaying an Irish tricolour during the Queen's Jubilee concert at Buckingham Palace – it happened during a performance by comedian Doc Brown.

He performed a spoken word poem celebrating sport across the UK, during which images were projected onto the screen behind him.

They included an England and Wales football badge, a Scottish flag and the Irish tricolour.

The performer referred to the “three lions” and then added: “Same with the red dragon, shamrock and thistle".

Social media users poked fun at the incident. A BBC spokesperson later said: “The incorrect flag appeared in a brief montage during Doc Brown’s appearance last night. We apologise for the error and the sequence will be edited on iPlayer.”