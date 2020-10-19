BBC hits rewind on NI faces and places from past for new website

Researchers unearth 13,000 broadcast gems

Spending all day at work watching television might sound like a great way to earn a living, but after three years of painstaking research through the vast BBC archives, the idea might wear a little thin.

Undaunted by the challenge, a team of BBC researchers and editors, matched by a pioneering technical wizardry which has set a new standard across the network, has thrown open the window to the past.

And from today a new website, the first of its kind, is opening up access to a rich treasure trove of footage from BBC Northern Ireland's archive.

Weeks and months of searching through the BBC vaults in London and Belfast has unearthed more than 13,000 broadcasting gems and, as the corporation prepares to celebrate 100 years next year, the new portal is being presented as a fully searchable gift to the public.

Concentrating on the 1950s, 60s and 70s, and featuring clips from news reports, documentaries and lifestyle programmes, those behind the collection said the website is just the start, with plans to delve further into the archives to develop what will be a continually growing trove.

"We started on a digitisation project three or four years ago," explained executive editor Andy Martin, "but we felt we had to find a way of giving the archive back to the people of Northern Ireland."

The concept of BBC Rewind was developed from there, and now the site is going live today.

"We're proud of what we've achieved," said Andy. "We hope we have set the standard for other regions to follow as this is the first time the BBC has been able to present something on this scale.

"We've trawled contacts to identify as many people as possible who appear to make the search for specific dates, places and names as easy as we could.

"What people now have is a simple to use audio and visual search platform in their own homes that they can lose days in."

At launch, Rewind will play host to a collection of more than 13,000 clips including news reports, documentaries and lifestyle programmes from the 1950s, 60s and 70s.

Work is underway to open up more of the archive from the 1980s and 1990s and that will reveal even more famous faces from the past. But it is not all about celebrities. Far from it.

"Much of what is now accessible has been unavailable since original broadcast," said Rewind Editor Helen Toland.

"The archive includes many of the news reports reflecting the Troubles in Northern Ireland during that period and uncovers a number of forgotten stories from the past.

"The portal also features some famous faces from Northern Ireland's history including George Best, Gloria Hunniford and Martin O'Neill, but there's so much more. We've already had people coming across familiar faces from their own past. There's so many surprising things to discover."

Archive: Gloria Hunniford, 1975

The launch will be accompanied by the television programme Rewind The Scenes, on BBC1 NI on Monday night at 11.45pm and afterwards on BBC iPlayer.

Visitors to Rewind are required to register before accessing any of the archive clips. The portal will be available from 9am on Monday at www.bbc.co.uk/rewind