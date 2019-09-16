BBC NI defends absence of God Save the Queen from Belfast Proms playlist
The BBC in Northern Ireland has said their version of Proms in the Park has always been designed to offer a different concert than the one that takes place at the Royal Albert Hall.
The comments came after the broadcaster was criticised for not including the songs God Save the Queen or Rule Britannia in the running order of the event, which took place in Belfast, on Saturday, September 14.
It's led to calls for BBC NI to incorporate more of the songs that are played each year at the Royal Albert Hall.
"BBC Proms in the Park’ in the nations is aligned to ‘Last night of the Proms’ at the Royal Albert Hall; however it is not a musical relay and had always been designed to offer audiences attending the live event a different concert to that in the Royal Albert Hall," said a spokesperson.
The singer Susan Boyle headlined the event for the first time and performed with the Australian tenor Mark Vincent and the Ulster Orchestra.
The spokesperson said: "The BBC Proms in the Park concert in Northern Ireland has always offered our local audience a diverse mix of live performances from home grown and internationally renowned artists, as well as some televised Last Night of the Proms moments across the evening.
"People attending the concert here in Northern Ireland are largely aware of this and it has been this way since it began locally in 2002."
Around 10,000 people attended the sold-out concert at the Titanic slipways in the city.
Those watching the event at home on BBC One or listening on BBC Radio 3 get the full Royal Albert Hall Concert whether they’re in England, Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland.
There are only a couple of link ups with the Last Night Of The Proms from the live event in Northern Ireland.
The Last Night Of The Proms took a performance of Danny Boy from Northern Ireland, and the event played Land Of Hope And Glory from the Last Night Of The Proms event in the Royal Albert Hall in London.