BBC NI defends Centenary parade coverage following criticism by unionists

BBC Northern Ireland has defended its coverage of Saturday’s Centenary parade through Belfast after criticism was levelled at the broadcaster.

More than 120,000 spectators, marchers and band members passed through Belfast city centre to mark 100 years since the creation of Northern Ireland in 1921.

While the event was covered in the media, including by the BBC, the broadcaster has since faced complaints by some unionists that coverage was “inadequate”.

Norman Boyd, an east Antrim TUV spokesperson called the BBC’s coverage a “dereliction of duty” and criticised them for coverage he described as “a couple of minutes on the evening news”.

Northern Ireland Centenary Parade on the Lower Newtownards Road in Belfast on May 28, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

However, BBC NI has defended its coverage on the day and pointed to their wider level of coverage of the Northern Ireland Centenary across the last year.

“Saturday was the only major event to celebrate the centenary of Northern Ireland. The huge public attendance both of members of those parading and onlookers demonstrated beyond doubt that there is an enormous number of people who want to celebrate Northern Ireland’s continuing place in the United Kingdom,” said Mr Boyd.

“It is nothing short of shameful that an event which attracted over 100,000 people received such scant attention from the BBC which laughably claims to be a public service broadcaster.

"In the days leading up to the parade, the BBC seemed only interested in the alleged problems the parade would cause for people who wanted to visit Belfast for other reasons.

Crowds: The Northern Ireland Centenary parade which took place on Saturday, starting from Stormont buildings. Credit: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

"A few days before the event for example they ran a story on their website headed: ‘Belfast retailers to close early ahead of centennial parade’.

"One will look in vain for any mention of the fact that one couldn’t find a hotel room in Belfast last weekend because they had all been booked up by people coming to see the parade.”

He added: “The massive display on Saturday merited nothing more than a couple of minutes on the evening news – no attempt to do justice to the colour, music and pageantry of the day or attempt to reflect on why so many people love our country.

“The coverage was woefully inadequate. In fact, I would go further. It was shameful a dereliction of duty particularly when one remembers there will have been many people who because of age or infirmity couldn’t make it to Belfast who would have loved to have been there.”

In response to the criticism, a BBC NI spokesperson told the Belfast Telegraph: “We had detailed reports about the Orange Order’s centennial parade on BBC Newsline on 28 and 30 May.

"This was complemented by related coverage on the BBC News NI website and on BBC Radio Ulster. Other BBC programming about the centenary of partition and the establishment of Northern Ireland has included landmark documentaries, live television coverage of the inter-denominational religious service in Armagh, two podcast series, Patrick Kielty’s authored documentary for BBC network television, special BBC Newsline and Spotlight programmes and NI100, an ambitious BBC website collection of centenary-related stories, features and reports.

“We seek to reflect community and cultural life in all of its different aspects and diversity and understand the importance of the Orange tradition for many people.”