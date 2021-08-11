BBC NI denies sectarian swearing on Newsline Super Cup report after social media outcry

BBC NI said they were "confident" there was no swearing.

BBC Northern Ireland has denied there was any swearing on their flagship news programme after outcry on social media where users claimed Chelsea fans had used sectarian expletives.

A news report on Wednesday’s BBC Newsline on BBC One included a report on the arrival of Chelsea and Villarreal football fans into Belfast for the Uefa Super Cup Final at Windsor Park.

The clip used in the report included footage of Chelsea football fans singing along to Neil Diamond’s ‘Sweet Caroline’, a tune long claimed by Northern Ireland football fans as their own.

Social media users were convinced the football fans used a sectarian chant referring to the Pope during the song, but a spokesperson for the BBC said they’re “confident” this wasn’t the case.

A BBC Spokesperson said: “We are confident that there was no audio of swearing on our programme tonight. However we accept that we cannot be sure of the intentions of everyone in the video and for that reason we will not run the clip again.”

A video on Twitter sharing the clip has been retweeted hundreds of times with social media users expressing their displeasure.

‘Sweet Caroline’ has often been used by Northern Ireland football fans as their unofficial anthem but it’s also been appropriated by England fans. The song last rang out across Wembley as fans celebrated England’s victory in the Euro 2020 semi-final.

Elsewhere, Chelsea fans were led to the match at Windsor Park by a loyalist flute band.