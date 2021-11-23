BBC NI director Peter Johnston to temporarily step down and lead corporation impartiality plan

BBC Northern Ireland director Peter Johnston is to temporarily step down from his role until the summer of 2022, the corporation has announced.

The Ballymena-born boss has been asked to lead the delivery of a plan to improve impartiality within the BBC.

The corporation said an interim director will be appointed “as soon as possible”.

It comes following an inquiry conducted by Lord Dyson which found the BBC fell short of “high standards of integrity and transparency” over the infamous Martin Bashir interview with Princess Diana in 1995.

An internal BBC review led by Sir Nicholas Serota resulted in a number of recommendations.

Mr Johnson has been tasked by BBC director general Tim Davie to lead the subsequent delivery changes around editorial processes, governance and culture.

The review by Sir Nicholas pointed to “a failure of scrutiny at each stage," around the Bashir scandal and concluded the events were a “betrayal of the values and standards which should underpin every action at the BBC, at all levels”.

Changes recommended in the review included "strengthened governance, a significantly improved system for raising editorial concerns and whistleblowing," and "less defensiveness and more transparency in how the BBC reacts to the outside world".

Following the review, the BBC committed to a 10-point "impartiality plan" to "further raise standards across the organisation and challenge claims of bias".

The impartiality plan includes measures like a new whistleblowing policy, more representation of different views and viewpoints on and off screen, better governance and more training on impartiality for staff.

Mr Johnston will be tasked with leading the project and told staff it was "a complex and substantial piece of work which needs to begin immediately".

"As a consequence, I will be stepping away from my role as director BBC Northern Ireland until next summer," he said.

"We'll be putting arrangements in place to appoint an interim director BBC Northern Ireland as soon as possible and I will support them in whatever way I can and stay in touch with local BBC issues and developments."

Mr Johnston has been director of BBC Northern Ireland since 2006 becoming the youngest person to hold the position despite a lack of any direct journalistic experience.

A married father-of-two, Mr Johnston was born in 1966 and was educated at Ballymena Academy and Imperial College London, where he completed a Master’s in chemical engineering and management.