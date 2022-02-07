BBC NI rejects Arlene Foster’s claim broadcaster is an ‘opponent’ of the DUP

Former DUP leader Arlene Foster interviews the current DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson on GBNews.

The BBC has rejected suggestions from former DUP leader turned television presenter Arlene Foster that the broadcaster is an “opponent” of the party.

On Friday, the ex-First Minister interviewed current DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson on GB News following his party’s decision to withdraw Paul Givan from the Executive earlier in the week.

Speaking on The Briefing, Ms Foster questioned the Lagan Valley MP on figures he had quoted in relation to how much the Brexit protocol was costing the Northern Irish economy.

She said: “I did hear some of your opponents today in Northern Ireland, including the BBC in Northern Ireland, challenge that figure of nearly a billion pounds a year.”

Mr Donaldson did not respond to the comment nor did he indicate whether he agreed with his former party leader’s suggestion, proceeding to only explain the source of the cost analysis figures.

During ex-DUP leader Arlene Foster's soft GB News interview with DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson, Mrs Foster referred to "the political posturing of your opponents" & said: "I did hear some of your opponents in NI, including the BBC in NI, challenge that figure of [the NIP cost]..." pic.twitter.com/1ypYGPg23p — Sam McBride (@SJAMcBride) February 4, 2022

On Twitter, TUV press officer Sammy Morrison said Mrs Foster’s observation was a “fair point”.

He said: “The position of BBC NI on the protocol is clear.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for the BBC said: “Our journalism is fair and impartial. That is the BBC’s job.

“We are not in opposition to anyone.”

Since launching last summer, many of GB News’ presenters have been critical of the BBC.

Dan Wooton, who presents a late night show on the channel, accused the corporation of “having a bias problem” during a monologue last week.

It was in response to Newsnight presenter Emily Maitlis having to apologise for retweeting a post criticising the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson.