BBC NI reveals 2022 Twelfth of July coverage after axing live celebrations broadcast

BBC Northern Ireland has announced its Twelfth coverage for 2022 just weeks after it faced backlash for confirming it would not be airing the celebrations live.

Instead, the broadcaster will this year provide an hour-long television special of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland’s (GOLI) Twelfth of July demonstrations on BBC One NI and BBC iPlayer.

Following the news earlier this month that it would not be covering the event live, GB News announced it would provide a live broadcast with the former DUP leader Dame Arlene Foster leading the coverage.

GB News said it will broadcast live from the parades following the BBC’s “controversial last-minute decision to drop their live coverage”.

Ahead of commentating on the event, Dame Arlene said she was “incredibly proud of GB News for stepping up to fill a void left by the national broadcaster”.

Meanwhile, the GOLI said the decision by the BBC to axe live coverage was a “snub” to their community.

In a statement on Thursday, BBC NI said ‘The Twelfth 2022’ will air at 9pm on Tuesday, July 12, and will relive the “sights, sounds and spectacle” from across eight regional locations, including the Belfast parade.

Audiences can also catch up on the programme on BBC iPlayer at any time after broadcast.

“The Twelfth 2022 special will bring audiences the marching bands, music and pageantry from the day’s demonstrations, as BBC film crews capture the action from each of the six counties of Northern Ireland,” said the broadcaster.

The programme will be presented by Helen Mark from the site of the Battle of the Boyne, with commentary from Mervyn Jess and Dr David Hume.

A key focus this year will be the north Londonderry demonstrations in Limavady, where the lodges and bands of Limavady will be joined by the City of Londonderry Grand Lodge and neighbouring districts of Coleraine and Macosquin.

BBC NI also explained it will bring viewers the action from the Belfast demonstration as it makes its way through the city centre to Barnett’s Demesne and capture the wreath-laying ceremony at the Belfast City Hall Cenotaph.

“Going further afield than ever before, BBC Northern Ireland will also give audiences the opportunity to experience the action from the demonstrations in: Bushmills, Co Antrim; Armagh City, Co Armagh; Greyabbey, Co Down; Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh, and Castlecaulfield, Co Tyrone,” it continued.

“The programme will also feature highlights from the traditional Rossnowlagh parade, which takes place in Donegal on Saturday, July 9, as well as packages on the Glenanne Glen Restoration Project in Armagh; The Resolute People Exhibition at the Orange Order Museum in Belfast, and exhibits at the Orange Heritage Centre. Limavady.

“BBC News Northern Ireland, meanwhile, will provide news coverage of the Twelfth of July demonstrations throughout the day on BBC Newsline, BBC Radio Ulster and on the BBC News Northern Ireland website.

“Complementing the Twelfth 2022 special is the BBC Northern Ireland website bbc.co.uk/twelfth, which will point audiences to a range of programming exploring the Orange traditions, culture and community available on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds.”