BBC NI staff to strike on day of council election vote counting

BBC NI staff are set to strike on the day that the counting of votes in the council election gets underway.

National Union of Journalists (NUJ) members working across organisation’s regional branch will walk out for 24 hours next Friday.

The action has been agreed by staff opposed to proposed cuts to jobs and programmes.

"An industrial action ballot of members delivered a strong mandate with 83% voting in favour of strike action, following the failure of BBC management to save valued programmes across Northern Ireland, and guarantee the security of journalists’ jobs,” the NUJ said.

"As part of cost-cutting efforts, the public service broadcaster is seeking £2.3m in savings, cutting 36 posts alongside other potential job losses.

“NUJ members believe the BBC’s restructuring plans will impact resources and their ability to deliver quality programmes across Northern Ireland.

"For example, last month the Radio Foyle Breakfast Show was dramatically altered, now 30 minutes instead of its original two-hour duration. Communities across Northern Ireland have expressed dismay and anger over the impact of cuts to services, urging the BBC to rethink plans.”

Union officials have been engaged in negotiations with the BBC and has urged the public broadcaster to return to discussions with “viable options on alternative ways to make savings”.

Paul Siegert, NUJ national broadcasting organiser, said: “Members have been left with no option than to head to pickets in defence of their jobs and the much-loved programmes listeners tune into daily.

"Yet again, the BBC is pursuing savings and drastic changes at the expense of quality journalism it claims to pride itself on.

"The NUJ wants to reach a solution that resolves the dispute and asks the BBC to return to talks with a fair offer members can accept.”

The strike action will commence at 12.15am next Friday and end on 12.15am next Saturday.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood MP backed the strike, warning that vital public service broadcasting will be reduced and jobs put on the line.

"From the outset, the SDLP has warned that these cuts will have a devastating impact on local news coverage, particularly in Derry and the North West, and that they do not have the support of BBC staff or local people,” he said.

“People in Derry will not be treated as an afterthought. Despite repeated challenges to BBC senior management, we have yet to receive a satisfactory response or justification for the burden of reductions falling on important local programming.”

Foyleside People Before Profit councillor Shaun Harkin accused BBC bosses of ‘tearing Radio Foyle asunder from a safe distance’.

“We commend the brilliant Save Radio Foyle campaign and we commend the NUJ members at Radio Foyle for striking back," he said.